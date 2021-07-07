Kim Kardashian looks so ’90s in a cropped cardigan, silky dress, and strappy sandals





Kim Kardashian met two of the biggest names in fashion this week during her trip to Italy. As seen on his Instagram, the media personality met Donatella Versace and Kim Jones in a stylish get-together. For the occasion, Kim herself channeled the ’90s in a Gucci spaghetti strap dress from the brand’s 1997 collection; the piece was then layered under an ultra cropped vintage Dolce & Gabbana cardigan with sold out Helmut Lang sandals. More New Shoes Slip-on dresses and cardigans made their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early 2000s, already preferred this year by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and other stars. You can find the trends mixed with dropped pants, bandana tops, and square toe sandals as fashion fans make a 180-degree throwback to the familiar and comfy styles of decades past. Earlier in her vacation in Rome, the founder of KKW Beauty posed in front of the famous fashionable Colosseum. Her ensemble paired a long-sleeve keyhole cutout top with the silkiest navy shorts, all tied up with her choice of strappy sandals. Flip-flops also returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of the biggest trends for spring and summer and are set to stay in 2021. Whether it’s classic flip-flops or flip-flop heels, the minimalist silhouette is in line with the 90s. -Inspired the revitalization of fashion. Regarding his personal style, Kim’s outfit this week are just a few of the many wild combinations in the closet of TV personalities. Despite the recent news of their divorce petition, Kim still favors the Kanye Wests Yeezy collections for shoes and clothing, in addition to the sneakers and boots from her Adidas Yeezy line. She dresses the rooms up with coordinated looks from every successful brand you can think of. The list usually includes Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta. The story continues In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim has also dipped her toes into the world of fashion and beauty with a mix of business. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, with a mix of inclusive styles and now affordable masks. Additionally, the reality TV personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in fall 2019. Check out the gallery for more Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style over the years. Launch gallery: Kim Kardashian’s Risky Styles Over the Years The best of footwear Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

