Dull Dianas Statue | Apollo Review

A bronze statue of Princess Diana was unveiled last week, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. She is portrayed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley in a pleated shirt and plain pencil skirt, tightened by a huge belt with an ornate buckle. Her arms extend around two children (not hers), with a third just behind. Rank-Broadley’s vision is of a modern Madonna with sane shoes. Kensington Palace describes the statue as reflecting his “character and compassion” with the “portrait and style of dress […] based on the last period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes ”. Outside Kensington Palace, the statue has been widely mocked, with critics questioning why one of the world’s greatest beauties looks so intimidated, with such an unflattering hairstyle. (Comparisons were made with sports commentator Clare Balding, Cristiano Ronaldo, Coronation Streetis Ken Barlow, and a sleep paralysis demon.) Sculpting faces, and especially a face as recognizable as Diana’s, is no easy task. But for someone as stylish and widely photographed as Diana was, the choice of old-fashioned clothing is more of a disappointment.

Finding fault with the equipment of statues is nothing new. At the beginning of the 19th century, GWF Hegel suggested that the main problem with more contemporary statues was a fashion problem: namely that “our modern clothes are entirely unartistic”. He lamented the level of construction that such clothing involved. Rather than the “fine, free and vital contours of the body” revealed by clingy Greek draperies, contemporary clothing says nothing about the spirit of a figure or the “sensual beauty” of their physical form, and all about them. technical constraints of tailoring. . It wasn’t just that these clothes were stiff, obscuring and shaping the body. This is because the artist, and therefore the statue, became subject to the vagaries of style, which could easily change – “When fashion is over, we stop being used to it, and what we liked there is. a few years now suddenly seems ridiculous. ‘ Two centuries later, we’re less likely to judge our statues by works of antiquity, whether marble or bronze, but the same concerns about fashion and expression persist. How contemporary statues are dressed – or not – remains a subject of lively and sometimes heated debate.

From the earliest days of her marriage, when Diana wore sane dresses and pie crust necklaces to the more elegant and glamorous looks that represented her growing freedom from the royal family, fashion was a tool Diana used to shape. its public image. What she wore also functioned as a barometer of the era, incorporating all the excess ruffles from the ’80s before settling into the sleeker silhouettes of the’ 90s. Most outfits she’s best known for and loved ones would not pass indefinitely over a standing statue in the grounds of Kensington Palace. Imagine throwing Diana in her “I’m a Luxury” sweater or that sexy off-the-shoulder revenge dress? But still, the choice of clothes here is particularly confusing. Out of the hundreds of outfits she wore, why choose one that looks so secretary?

The simple answer is that the outfit was inspired by a 1993 Christmas card, the first card Diana sent after her split from Prince Charles. In the photo, Diana stands contrapposto with her two sons. She wears a black skirt and a lavender silk shirt. Its belt buckle shines with gold. But in bronze, all the pleasures of texture and color are lost, as is the softness of the hold. This loss problem is particularly acute in the clothing of statues of women. Men’s tailoring is structured, the fabrics heavy. Most men’s clothes hang down, they don’t drape. But, as any designer knows, women’s clothing is meant to be seen in motion. Just as a smile line rendered in bronze becomes heavy and sinister, a motionless fold of fabric seems lifeless.

Hegel was not wrong when he complained that contemporary fashion attached statues too much to their time. We are used to seeing statues of men dressed in the uniforms of power and civil service: military uniform, overcoat, costumes. Although the cuff or buttons may change, the meaning is constant. In contrast, women’s clothing has undergone a series of much more drastic changes, and the clothing of statues therefore becomes emblems not only of the woman who wears them, but also of the time in which they lived. Therefore, statues such as that of Diana are often wrapped up in additional styling assessments, as well as whether the outfit looks appropriate.

The purpose of public statues, in part, is to commemorate history and keep it alive. They are fragments of the past inserted into the present, helping to shape our collective memory. If realism reigns, of course, a statue of a suffragist, like Millicent Fawcett, should feature long skirts and a wise fit, while Cilla Black should don a 60s mini dress, as it does outside of the Cavern Club site. But what if the clothes are meant to offer something more than just precision? They are an important part of the limited arsenal available to sculptors for creating character and ambiance, as well as pose, expression, texture and material. This is what makes the statue of Mary Seacole outside St Thomas’ Hospital so powerful – her cloak blown back by the wind, as she grabs it in a gesture of tenacity. Same thing with the formidable statue of Donald Dewar in Glasgow, his hands clasped behind his back and the suit slightly wrinkled as he paternally gazes at Buchanan Street.

There are of course other approaches. the Modern Martyrs above the west door of Westminster Abbey, inaugurated in 1998, manage to combine timelessness and historical specificity since each of the ten statues wears draped fabrics or dresses reflecting their time, history and geography. Other sculptors have completely removed clothing. An unnecessary outcry ensued last year when Maggi Hambling revealed her tribute to Mary Wollstonecraft in Stoke Newington. Much of the outrage centered around a prominent feminist writer being portrayed by (albeit, crucially, not portrayed as) a petite, uneven-breasted woman atop a silvery rash. Critics failed to realize that the sculpture doesn’t have to be boring, as Hambling has already proven with his confrontational tribute to Oscar Wilde, gesturing campedly as he blends into the Strand.

Hegel lamented fashion as something that takes the viewer away from the statue. But Diane has been fashion. His clothes – irreverent, calculated, entirely of their time – were an integral part of his public existence. Describing Diana as compassionate but lackluster, the sculptor failed to see her in her entirety. If a sculptor chooses to clothe his subject, the garment must speak. Here, it’s only whispering.