Jessica Chastain goes goth in a black tulle dress at Cannes 2021 – Footwear News





Jessica Chastain showcased one of this year’s most popular fashion trends at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday, Chastain was pictured leaving the Martinez Hotel, wearing the most whimsical mesh dress. The dress, which served Gothic vibes but in the most delicate way, featured a cage-like pattern under a sheer material that was also adorned with velvet swirls. The dress was finalized with a sweetheart neckline and tulle skirt. Chastain complimented the bold look with a jewelry necklace and a red lip. She styled her hair in a side ponytail. Mesh and sheer looks – whether in the form of dresses, dresses, shirts, skirts or pants and even shoes – are experiencing a major moment this year on and off the red carpet. After the material was seen on Fendi’s Spring ’21 catwalks, Balmain, Kenzo and other celebrities picked up the trend on the catwalks and in their daily lives. In addition to Chastain, stars including Cardi B, HER, Rihanna and many more have sported different iterations of the trend.

Jessica Chastain at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Splash News Besides knitwear, the other big trends we noticed at Cannes this year are biker shorts, tennis skirts and bright colors. Marion Cotillard adapted the trendy sportswear red carpet with a tie-neck blouse adorned with the Chanel logo and lettering. For the shoes, she opted for matching flat leather flap ankle boots. Helen Mirren looked more summery than ever in a monochrome look that included a flowing yellow dress and coordinating point-toe pumps. Click on the gallery to see more fashion moments from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2021/fashion/celebrity-style/jessica-chastain-black-tulle-dress-cannes-film-festival-2021-1203156616/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

