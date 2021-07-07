All the best in fashion from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival





The Cannes Film Festival is the biggest red carpet in the world. For 75 years, the lineup of events, premieres and parties has enriched the film industry while providing style enthusiasts with a seemingly endless array of unusual fashion. Cannes’ dress code is said to be strict and arguably outdated, but it has secured the festival’s position as a premier showcase for haute couture and decadent gems. Cannes is do not relaxed. Unless you’re this year’s inimitably cool jury chairman, Spike Lee, you can’t walk the steps of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in sneakers. In 2020 there were no premieres or parties due to the coronavirus pandemic and its travel bans, but this year the event is making a comeback. With a jury made up of chic international talents such as Franco-Senegalese director Mati Diop, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mlanie Laurent and Tahar Rahim, fashion was bound to be there, but the guests were already exceeding expectations. From the moment Gyllenhaal stepped into the first photocell of the day in sleek black pants designed by Hedi Slimane and a tube-top combo from Celine, things were on the move. Opening night at the world premiere of Leo Caraxs Annette, there were awesome outfits as far as the eye could see. Jessica Chastain delivered gothic vibes in a corseted Christian Dior Haute Couture gown paired with nearly 200 carats of Chopard ruby, while Lou Doillon twirled in Gucci’s gold lam. Head up the stairs and you’ll find Bella Hadid posing in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture, almost stealing the limelight from movie stars. Not to be outdone, AnnetteStar Marion Cotillard was dazzled in a silver tea-length Chanel Haute Couture look with so much sparkle that she shone once the paparazzi started taking Cotillard’s picture. All in all, it was an exciting comeback and proof that the magic of the red carpet lives on.

