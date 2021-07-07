FASHION EXTRAVAGANZA – Caribbean Life News

Subscribe to our Policy NewsletterNY for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across New York

Terry Donovan, President and CEO / Director of “Summer Sizzle BVI”, Is very happy to welcome fashionistas, designers and lifestyle enthusiasts to 12e annual fashion festival, scheduled for July 21-26, in Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.

Donovan, a British Virgin Islands-born fashion enthusiast, said a record number of visitors, who have never been to BVI, will take part in the event to rejuvenate their mind, body and soul, during the week of fashion and lifestyle, health and wellness. events.

According to the British Virgin Islands COVID-19 Travel Update, effective June 15, 2021, fully vaccinated travelers must test negative within five days of travel and will no longer be required to self-quarantine.

People must provide proof of being fully vaccinated and have a PCR test. Travelers can receive a BVI Gateway Traveler Authorization Certificate by registering on the online portal bvigateway.bviaa.com which costs $ 35.

Travelers are also required to wear masks upon arrival at the port of entry and indoor commercial and event spaces.

New York-based Donovan told 284 MEDIA that COVID-19 is affecting almost everyone in the world, and although New York is open, people still need to be vigilant and enforce safety protocols, noting that it was one of the first to be vaccinated, and encouraged his friends to do the same.

I am grateful for life. As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s all about rejuvenating, having peace of mind, enjoying and appreciating life, while showcasing the beauty, style and culture of Summer Sizzle at BVI, Donovan said.

Long before the pandemic, Donovan said, his team had conversations about including a wellness retreat event, hoping to host it at least three times a year, as the focus is focused on mental health and wellness.

People are happy to talk about the issues they face after being affected by the coronavirus, Donovan said.

Award-winning actress and star of television drama Empire Taraji P. Hanson asked Donovan to be part of the Boris Hanson Foundation in honor of her father, which was launched in 2018 in Beverly Hills. She noted that the foundation was a huge success, in part thanks to Donavan’s expertise.

The program focuses on mental health and wellness, a topic discussed in the Facebook series by Taraji P. Hanson and Tracy Jades.

People think wellness retreats can help rejuvenate their mind, body and soul, which is why this is so important as they come out of this pandemic, ”Donavan said.

The promoter was optimistic that the show would return this summer, due to the high number of vaccines being issued to vacationers willing to travel to ‘Summer Sizzle BVI’, and BVI, as an incredible destination, would be ideal.

This is a personal invitation to people to visit my home country, the BVI. I wanted to help rebuild our economy with tourism being a major factor, Donovan said, encouraging visitors to wear a mask and get tested before going to events.

Planning for the event was tough, but I’m happy to see things improving, said Donovan, who will be launching the Summer Sizzle BVI Arts Fund, aimed at providing future scholarships and opportunities for students looking to pursue a career. in fashion, beauty and art. The event will partner with the 284 Foundation to continue to highlight youth education in BVI.

A party of culture and style at Loose Mongoose, Beef Island, a party of flora and fauna at the Wyndham Lambert Beach Resort, a sailing excursion and a beach party, a global and glamorous parade at the multi-purpose sports complex are part of of Summer Sizzle BVI festivities.

Celebrity designer Sergio Hudson, who dressed former First Lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris, for Biden’s presidential inauguration, will join top couturiers: Uzuri International, Aqua Couture by Roger Gary, Zoey Gray , Yumi Katsura LaQuan Smith, Carlton Jones, Andrew Nowell, Edwing DAngelo, Gustavo Moscoso, Trefle Designs, Andrew Nowell.

In 2007 Donovan saw an opportunity to encourage travel and attract income to the British Virgin Islands during the off-season.

At the time, he was producing the official Miss World BVI pageant preliminaries to the Miss World pageant and noted that the media and fashion influencers he invited to judge the pageant would fall in love with the islands and want to see and make them. more during their stay. and as a result “Summer Sizzle BVI” was born.

Originally modeled after the concept of New York Fashion Week, Donovans’ vision has since evolved into a four-day event featuring fashion shows, exclusive parties, after-parties, and popular island activities including day trips. luxury sailboat.

Each year has seen a steady increase in the number of designers, trendsetters, models and journalists in attendance, while famous former hosts include actress Taraji P. Henson, fashion photographer Nigel Barker and the personality of the television Eva Marcille and Claire Sulmers, founder and editor. in chief of www.fashionbombdaily.com.