Fashion
FASHION EXTRAVAGANZA – Caribbean Life News
Subscribe to our Policy NewsletterNY for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across New York
Terry Donovan, President and CEO / Director of “Summer Sizzle BVI”, Is very happy to welcome fashionistas, designers and lifestyle enthusiasts to 12e annual fashion festival, scheduled for July 21-26, in Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.
Donovan, a British Virgin Islands-born fashion enthusiast, said a record number of visitors, who have never been to BVI, will take part in the event to rejuvenate their mind, body and soul, during the week of fashion and lifestyle, health and wellness. events.
According to the British Virgin Islands COVID-19 Travel Update, effective June 15, 2021, fully vaccinated travelers must test negative within five days of travel and will no longer be required to self-quarantine.
People must provide proof of being fully vaccinated and have a PCR test. Travelers can receive a BVI Gateway Traveler Authorization Certificate by registering on the online portal bvigateway.bviaa.com which costs $ 35.
Travelers are also required to wear masks upon arrival at the port of entry and indoor commercial and event spaces.
New York-based Donovan told 284 MEDIA that COVID-19 is affecting almost everyone in the world, and although New York is open, people still need to be vigilant and enforce safety protocols, noting that it was one of the first to be vaccinated, and encouraged his friends to do the same.
I am grateful for life. As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s all about rejuvenating, having peace of mind, enjoying and appreciating life, while showcasing the beauty, style and culture of Summer Sizzle at BVI, Donovan said.
Long before the pandemic, Donovan said, his team had conversations about including a wellness retreat event, hoping to host it at least three times a year, as the focus is focused on mental health and wellness.
People are happy to talk about the issues they face after being affected by the coronavirus, Donovan said.
Award-winning actress and star of television drama Empire Taraji P. Hanson asked Donovan to be part of the Boris Hanson Foundation in honor of her father, which was launched in 2018 in Beverly Hills. She noted that the foundation was a huge success, in part thanks to Donavan’s expertise.
The program focuses on mental health and wellness, a topic discussed in the Facebook series by Taraji P. Hanson and Tracy Jades.
People think wellness retreats can help rejuvenate their mind, body and soul, which is why this is so important as they come out of this pandemic, ”Donavan said.
The promoter was optimistic that the show would return this summer, due to the high number of vaccines being issued to vacationers willing to travel to ‘Summer Sizzle BVI’, and BVI, as an incredible destination, would be ideal.
This is a personal invitation to people to visit my home country, the BVI. I wanted to help rebuild our economy with tourism being a major factor, Donovan said, encouraging visitors to wear a mask and get tested before going to events.
Planning for the event was tough, but I’m happy to see things improving, said Donovan, who will be launching the Summer Sizzle BVI Arts Fund, aimed at providing future scholarships and opportunities for students looking to pursue a career. in fashion, beauty and art. The event will partner with the 284 Foundation to continue to highlight youth education in BVI.
A party of culture and style at Loose Mongoose, Beef Island, a party of flora and fauna at the Wyndham Lambert Beach Resort, a sailing excursion and a beach party, a global and glamorous parade at the multi-purpose sports complex are part of of Summer Sizzle BVI festivities.
Celebrity designer Sergio Hudson, who dressed former First Lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris, for Biden’s presidential inauguration, will join top couturiers: Uzuri International, Aqua Couture by Roger Gary, Zoey Gray , Yumi Katsura LaQuan Smith, Carlton Jones, Andrew Nowell, Edwing DAngelo, Gustavo Moscoso, Trefle Designs, Andrew Nowell.
In 2007 Donovan saw an opportunity to encourage travel and attract income to the British Virgin Islands during the off-season.
At the time, he was producing the official Miss World BVI pageant preliminaries to the Miss World pageant and noted that the media and fashion influencers he invited to judge the pageant would fall in love with the islands and want to see and make them. more during their stay. and as a result “Summer Sizzle BVI” was born.
Originally modeled after the concept of New York Fashion Week, Donovans’ vision has since evolved into a four-day event featuring fashion shows, exclusive parties, after-parties, and popular island activities including day trips. luxury sailboat.
Each year has seen a steady increase in the number of designers, trendsetters, models and journalists in attendance, while famous former hosts include actress Taraji P. Henson, fashion photographer Nigel Barker and the personality of the television Eva Marcille and Claire Sulmers, founder and editor. in chief of www.fashionbombdaily.com.
Sources
2/ https://www.caribbeanlifenews.com/lifestyle-health-and-wellness-rejuvenate-bvi-fashion-extravaganza/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]