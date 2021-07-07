Most fashion brands “do not disclose supply chain emissions” despite net zero commitment

Only a quarter of apparel giants disclose emissions from manufacturing and processing and less than a fifth have revealed the carbon footprint of their raw materials, according to Fashion Revolution’s annual ranking of the 250 largest retailers and fashion brands to the world.

The 2021 edition of the organization Transparency index, released today (July 7), analyzes reports and other disclosure processes from the world’s largest fashion companies, covering information relating to human rights and environmental impact.

In terms of environmental impact, the index measures the extent to which brands measure and disclose emissions from operations and the supply chain.

Although disclosure has increased year over year, less than two-thirds (62%) of companies assessed disclose the emissions footprint of their own facilities. This proportion decreases to 26% for emissions related to processing and manufacturing and to 17% for emissions related to raw materials.

This result is worrying, given that many of the brands evaluated are signatories to one of the many industry coalitions working for net-zero. These initiatives include the United Nations Fashion Charter, WRAP’s Textiles 2030 program and the Fashion Pact, coordinated by Kering.

In addition, with more than two-thirds of GDP now covered by net zero targets, many fashion companies will have a legal obligation to decarbonize their value chains. With CDP estimating that companies’ average supply chain emissions are five and a half times higher than those generated by their operations, this must be a key point in the net zero transition.

Disclosure has also been found to be low on issues such as tackling water pollution from dry cleaners, increasing the use of recycled content in clothing, and recycling used products.

When it comes to recycled content, less than a fifth (18%) of brands report their progress in reducing the amount of virgin synthetic materials of fossil origin used in products. A recent report from the Changing Markets Foundation found that global production of virgin polyester has doubled since 2000. Polyester is the most commonly used synthetic in fashion.

Regarding the recycling of used clothing, while a third of companies say they have established permanent clothing take-back programs, only 22% disclose what happens to clothing received under these programs.

Slow progress in human rights disclosure

Fashion Revolution was founded following the Rana Plaza factory collapse in 2013. More than 1,000 people died in the disaster and more than 2,500 others were injured. The factory complex was later found to supply products to Primark and Walmart. As such, defending ethical supply chains that protect the rights of garment workers is one of its main areas of focus.

The new index reveals that 99% of the brands evaluated do not disclose the number of workers in their supply chain who receive a living wage. Most of that 99% also don’t outline plans for how they plan to achieve a living wage for all workers in the supply chain.

The index also describes how brands largely fail to assess the impact of the ongoing pandemic on their supply chain employees or fail to disclose related information.

Only 3% of the brands assessed publicly disclose the number of workers made redundant in their supply chains due to Covid-19. Additionally, less than a fifth (18%) disclose the percentage of their full or partial order cancellations and only one in ten publish a vendor payment policy within 60 days. Over the past year, many big brands have been pressed to financially support supply chain workers by paying for orders through the #PayUp campaign. Several, including Asos, Next, Inditex, VF Corporation and Primark have agreed to do so, but others, including URBN and the Arcadia group, have failed to commit.

Fashion Revolution said in a statement that the Index results give an “incomplete picture” of the overall impact of the pandemic on garment workers.

“Brands continued to profit throughout the pandemic as garment workers suffered the devastating effects of their canceled orders, including unpaid wages, food insecurity, job instability and poverty.” , said Sarah Ditty, director of global policy at Fashion Revolution.

Political interventions

The Fashion Revolution Index highlights the need for legislation that requires transparency of brands on human rights and environmental issues, as disclosure on a voluntary basis has clearly proven insufficient.

He says: “Although the legislation has improved the level of transparency for big brands, better enforcement is needed to ensure a truly impactful change. Research advocates for stronger and better enforced legislation to prevent human rights and environmental violations, for workers in the fashion industry, as well as to demand that companies monitor and report the results of their efforts. When trademarks fail, legislation should guarantee meaningful penalties and remedies for the damage caused. “

In related news, research commissioned by Hubbub and published this week by Seahorse Environmental revealed the shortcomings of the UK government’s policy plans to reduce the environmental impact of fast fashion.

According to The report, around two-thirds of the policy interventions currently in place in the UK do not go beyond educating consumers about the environmental impacts of fast fashion. Of the business third, none contains specific disclosure mandates or time-bound targets. Instead, they offer advice and support on a voluntary basis.

In addition, only 5% of policies contained budgetary details to support their implementation.

The report criticizes ministers for not adopting any of the policy interventions proposed by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) after its initial “Fixing the Fashion” survey in 2018-2019.

The committee is currently conducting a follow-up investigation and hopes that ministers in Boris Johnson’s cabinet will be more responsive to the recommendations than those of Theresa May. The Ministry of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) notably announced plans for a new waste prevention program that includes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for fashion and clothing companies. textile.

“If the government is serious about meeting climate goals and ensuring fairer working conditions, then it must ensure that the fashion industry meets the highest environmental and social standards,” Hubbub CEO said. , Trewin Restorick. “This research reveals a shocking lack of leadership resulting in a lack of impactful and systemic change in the fashion industry.”

Sarah george