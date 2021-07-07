The history of Fashion Week (and why it should change)

Fashion Week is an institution, but it hasn’t always been one. While the weeks seem hardly to go by without a new fashion show, whether it is couture, ready-to-wear or men; whether in Paris, New York, London or Milan; There was a time not so long ago when the idea of ​​showing off your new collection in front of the press was an absolute affront.

The first haute couture house, and in fact the house that we can say that it invented it, was the House of value, founded in 1858 in Paris by the Englishman Charles Frederick Worth. His tracks were the royal courts of Frances Second Empire, and he was Empress Eugnie’s favorite designer.

For most of the 20th century, there were no fashion shows as we know them today, only small private parties where clients could mingle with models dressed in the latest looks. Paul Poiret, a Parisian designer from the beginning of the 20th century, is often cited as one of the fathers of the parade, taking the idea of ​​the private parade and transforming it into giant themed balls. His 1911 “the thousand and second night” (The Thousand and Second Night) the gala was held in a sultan’s palace made with lanterns and tropical birds, with lampshade dresses and harem pants stealing the limelight.

In the 1920s and 1930s, fashion houses from Chanel to Schiaparelli closely guarded their designs for fear of being copied. Their events were smaller and more low-key than Poirets, with an exclusive guest list just for clients, and photographers were no entry.

The Ritzy NYC hotels in 1943 saw the first New York Fashion Week, then known as press week, as the French occupation by Germany created a shortage of tailoring for the Americas’ upper crust. In reaction to the press of this event, in 1945, the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture asked the fashion houses to present to the press a seasonally grouped collection of at least 35 pieces of day and evening clothing, heralding a new era of fashion shows. The Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture (now the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion), which was founded in 1868, decides which houses can use the term high fashion, based on an annual committee approval process.

For decades, French fashion remained the dominant power, with American fashion companies literally copying their designs, purchasing industry-sanctioned licenses to be allowed to do so. That changed in 1973, when the first official Paris Fashion Week was organized by the Fondation française de la couture (now the FHCM) at the Palace of Versailles. Double The battle of Versailles, the event was a face-to-face meeting between five French designers (Yves Saint Laurent, Hubert de Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Emanuel Ungaro and Marc Bohan from Christian Dior) and five American designers (Oscar de la Renta, Bill Blass, Anne Klein, Halston and Stephen Burrows). It was an unprecedented event, with performances by Josephine Baker and Liza Minelli, and a crowd that included Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Grace of Monaco and Andy Warhol. The two sides showed very different approaches to fashion, with the Americans favoring more casual clothes and raucous music, and the French remaining somewhat button-down. It is marked as the event that legitimized American fashion as a global force and solidified Paris as the international fashion capital.

While it was once common for fashion shows to be silent and serious events, the power of ’70s music in America brought a level of staging to these shows. Meanwhile, the French focused on elaborate sets rather than model performances, with Dior bringing a Cinderella-inspired pumpkin car to the track, Cardin sending a rocket on stage and Ungaro leaving a gypsy cart pulled by a rhino running free in the hall.

Over the following decades, the Big Four Fashion Weeks developed: Paris, New York, Milan (from 1958) and London (from 1984).

The heyday of Fashion Week lasted, depending on who you ask, roughly until the 2010s, when digital bloggers, and later Instagram influencers, started sharing their Fashion Week experiences with the masses, making it accessible globally a once exclusive industry. No more photo rulers. Instead, a rush to share, promote, and sell clothes before they’re ripped off and pushed through the fast fashion machine and onto Amazon’s homepage. Previously, hosting a fall / winter show in July was necessary to give print magazines time to prepare for big quarterly issues, but now it looks slightly off, allowing H&M and Shein months to spit out cheap copies by the time. you start to pack away your bikinis.

For years, some in the industry have claimed that Fashion Week is dead or dying because it no longer matches the way consumers shop. Who wants to wait months for a couture piece when you can buy an outfit online in three clicks or less? This mentality has prompted some designers to traditional fashion week break calendar, including such famous personalities as Saint Laurent, Gucci and Alexander Wang.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many homes switched to using short videos to show off their collections when live track events could not be held. While all track events are typically filmed and displayed on Youtube, the emphasis on content curated for the screen rather than the front row member of the audience blurred the line between show and commercial. (Some houses, like Chanel, had long used behind-the-scenes videos to showcase some of the finest crafts that might not be visible from afar.) And the creation of a hybrid program of live / virtual shows, bleeding through 2021, helped further to the decentralization of Paris Fashion Week. In 2020, Saint Laurents Anthony Vaccarello explained in a interview with WWD his reasons for separating from PFW: There is no good reason to follow a timetable drawn up years ago when everything was completely different. I don’t want to rush a collection just because there is a deadline. This season, I want to present a collection when I’m ready to show it.

Another concern that has arisen in recent years is the environmental impact of Fashion Week. The four big fashion weeks produce around 241,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, which has led the Fondation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode to develop two new tools to measure carbon emissions, which will be used from fall 2021. Factors measured will include travel and accommodation, set material and waste, and digital streaming (a much overlooked area of ​​consumer spending). extreme energy).

As Fashion Week begins to return to normal, it will be up to the industry to decide exactly what this means and if that’s what it wants to start with. For some, Fashion Week is a show of bloated and unnecessary frivolity, while for others it’s still a fashion lover’s mecca, a magical gathering where designers, models and fans can come together under one roof. to savor the best tailoring there is. to offer. Fashion Week has changed in countless ways since its first iterations, often for the better. So, whatever happens next, can only be an improvement.