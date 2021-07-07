Purple Recruits US Fashion Account Manager, New York, NY





Job title: Account Manager – Fashion

Reporting to: Vice President and Executive Vice President of Fashion

Workplace: New-York, United States Main duties: MAUVE is looking for an experienced Account Manager for its Fashion division to join the agency. The Account Manager will play a critical role in supporting the assigned Account Executive in the development and execution of: Generating maximum brand exposure through creative product placement, profile features and launches. The account manager must have a genuine passion for brand development, using genuine initiative in order to achieve exceptional results. Impeccable customer relations skills and an established network of key contacts (brands and press) are essential. Reporting to the account manager, the account manager’s responsibilities would include awareness of all the brands assigned to him. In this role, the Account Manager will promote different clients in all activities, campaigns, special projects, shows, presentations and events to the media and will develop and maintain relationships with key journalists and media within your market. assigned and appointed, acting as ambassador for purple. Responsibilities: Media networking and liaison between relevant rhythms; Maintain strong media relations through regular dating and one-on-one meetings

Execute media relations plans for clients including developing outreach plans, developing messages, managing events, coordinating media familiarization trips, effective presentation, training spokesperson and the presentation of local, regional and national stories

Competitive media research and analysis

Participation in the development of communication plans

Navigate through partnership and collaboration opportunities

Spearhead and support for logistics and event production

Development of weekly and monthly media reports for clients

Support ADs in communicating with all clients, building relationships and credibility based on trust and expert advice

Oversee the management of all product-related media inquiries – from email request to potential media coverage – including product sample distribution, tracking and tracking

Take inventory and be responsible for the inventory of the client’s products

General media monitoring at customers and all competitors

Consistent production of high quality internal and external communication content

Supervision and compilation of weekly client agendas

Proactively present story ideas to achieve maximum editorial placement in your brands

Manage and motivate junior team members to ensure daily operations run smoothly and public relations results are delivered; while supporting them in their growth to the next level.

Also support ADs and senior team members to ensure maximum support at all levels.

Have a clear understanding of paid, owned and earned media strategies, and develop relationships with top influencers to support this activity

Have strong connections with leading and emerging editorial talent in the UK and Europe;

Management of the Junior Account Executive / Account Executive to help achieve personal and team goals

Contribute to the agency’s new commercial efforts; both by creating proposals and participating in relevant pitches Skills and experience Proven experience in a management position in the fashion industry

Proven business experience in a fast-paced environment

Management experience is highly desirable

Proven track record in creating a positive impact on the business through the implementation of a public relations strategy

Discreet, professional and well spoken, with excellent communication skills

Extremely well organized, methodical and efficient, with a good dose of common sense and initiative

Proactive and able to show initiative / ideas to constantly promote the Purple offer

Creative and strategic thinker

solid contacts with the fashion press

Contacts with the international press are also desirable

Strong experience in event management

Strong presentation and excellent writing skills

Able to identify communication opportunities on multiple media platforms

Strong MS Word skills; working knowledge of PowerPoint and Excel To apply: please send your resume to [email protected], subject line USA Account Manager, Fashion.

