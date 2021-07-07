Track rental is no cure for “fast fashion” – Mother Jones

Let our journalists help you understand the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of the news that matters.

This story was originally posted by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Office collaboration.

A study has found that renting clothes, long touted as one of the answers to the fashion sustainability crisis, is worse for the planet than throwing them away.

The study, published by the Finnish scientific journal Environmental research letters assessed the environmental impact of five different ways of owning and disposing of clothing, including rental, resale and recycling.

He revealed that clothing rentals have the highest climate impact of all. The hidden environmental cost turned out to be the shipping and packaging costs. The rental involves a large amount of transport, the round trip of the clothes between the warehouse and the tenant. Dry cleaning is also harmful to the environment.

No executive wants to overhaul their business, and that’s what going green will require not adjustments but a complete overhaul.

Clothing rental was seen as the sustainable and frugal alternative to fast fashion, popularized by companies such as Rent the Runway and public figures like Carrie Symonds, who rented her wedding dress and outfits for the G7 conference. Gwyneth Paltrow is on the board of Rent the Runway and Ralph Lauren has announced a rental lineup.

The growing sector, which according to GlobalData going to be worth around $ 3.2 billion by 2029, has been touted as a possible solution to the fashion environmental crisis. A report from World Economic Forum this year suggested that the industry generates 5 percent of global emissions.

However, instead of solving the fashion environmental crisis, rental should be reclassified. We should think of rentals as second-hand shopping, said Dana Thomas, author of Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothing. [Its] not something we do all the time, instead of buying our clothes and swapping our outfits all the time, but occasionally when the need arises, like proms [or] weddings.