BTS to model new Louis Vuitton menswear in spinoff show – WWD





Virgil Abloh’s fall 2021 Louis Vuitton men’s collection has spawned a spin-off – and it will be hosted by South Korean boy band BTS, WWD has learned. The French luxury brand plans to unveil the collection, which includes 34 new looks and seven from the original line-up unveiled last January, via a film that will debut on its website today at noon CET. The centerpiece of the online reveal will be an appearance from BTS, which signed on as Ambassador Vuitton last April with the promise of “exciting projects” to come. Each member of the supergroup will wear a look in the film by Korean director Jeon Go-woon. “The film stages a conversation between space, movement and global connectivity at the heart of our moment in time, and explores the city of Seoul through the lens of diversity,” according to Vuitton, noting that the band original will feature an original score by CIFIKA, Kim Kate and Net Gala. “Seoul has such a unique energy and BTS completely embodies that vibe,” Abloh said. “They add their touch to the collection, make it their own and take it to new heights.” Abloh, Vuitton’s male artistic director, launched a traveling runway model last fall, starting with the spring 2021 season which he introduced with physical shows in Shanghai and then Tokyo. The designer calls it “Le Voyage”, explaining that the format transcends the traditional fashion seasons and places the collections in the context of “exchanges between cultures and nations, respecting the core values ​​of diversity, inclusiveness and unity “which are the key to his creative approach. BTS, acronym for Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is made up of seven artists – Jin, Suga, J’Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – each with their own unique style. The group topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts three times in 2020 and has been recognized at the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. The boy group’s massive popularity and cool style helped win over the top leaders of the fashion crowd. BTS landed on Vanity Fair’s 2019 best outfits list. In the same year, they were named Fila Global Brand Ambassadors and were dressed by Dior menswear designer Kim Jones, who created stage outfits for a stop on the group’s “Love Yourself” world tour. : Speak Yourself “. Vuitton had previously harnessed the power of K-pop by bringing in BTS to do a teaser campaign ahead of Abloh’s fall 2021 collection for the brand unveiled in January. BTS has 45.1 million followers on Instagram, for example. Vuitton also has many famous brand ambassadors, including Alicia Vikander, Emma Stone, Léa Seydoux, Sophie Turner, Liu Yifei and Naomi Osaka, three-time Grand Slam winner. SEE ALSO: K-pop stars also top the fashion charts South Korean Boy Band BTS and Fila Launch Capsule Collection Asian influencers increase audience for European digital male fashion shows

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/designer-luxury/bts-louis-vuitton-show-men-virgil-1234873977/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]pany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos