Springfield Sports Hall of Fame coach Aydin Gonsulsen has died at 78





Longtime college football coach Aydin Gonulsen, who led Sangamon State University’s men’s football teams to three national championships, has died. He was 78 years old. Gonulsen remained the school’s coach during his transition to the University of Illinois at Springfield and retired in 2001. He led the Prairie stars at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s Football Championships in 1986, 1988 and 1993, was a two-time NAIA National Coach of the Year, a NAIA Hall of Fame member and was inducted in 2002 to the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame. “This award (the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame) means more to me than anything I’ve ever received,” Gonulsen told the State Journal-Register in 2002. “Springfield is my home, and I am recognized. by my hometown. I came here to try to be accepted as a citizen, and now I’m a member of the city’s Hall of Fame. It’s a lesson in humility. “ Gonulsen, who was born in Izmir, Turkey, immigrated to the United States in 1963 and joined his brother, YavuzGonulsen, in Springfield. North Carolina was then transferred to Pikeville College in Kentucky. Although he retired after a 25-year run at UIS where he didn’t experience a losing season until his senior year, he couldn’t stay away from the game for long. At that time Gonulsen was living in Carlinville and in 2007 he came out of retirement to lead the Blackburn Beavers men’s and women’s soccer teams. He won 71 more games there before retiring permanently in 2013. In January, Gonulsen had neck surgery and his doctors told him to calm down in the exercise instructions, but Gonulsen said that would change too much. his training style. The doctor released me with a few restrictions… without a head or contact with the ball, he told the State Journal-Register in 2013. I didn’t think I could be a good coach without doing these things. I was looking forward to next year. I have had too many football-related surgeries. I don’t want to take any chances. I had back surgery. I had knee surgery. Things don’t heal as quickly as you get older. After:Former Gillespie, Mount Olive football coach Don Dobrino dies Gonulsen was also the first Sporting Director of Sangamon / UIS State and, during his first year in his post, helped build the Kiwanis Stadium, where UIS football teams still play. The ISU issued a press release on Tuesday afternoon. The UIS is saddened to learn of the passing of legendary men’s football head coach Aydin Gonulsen, “the statement read.” He has been appointed the first athletic director and head football coach at Sangamon State University (now UIS) in 1977. He proceeded to build men’s soccer program from scratch. As a coach of the NAIA, Gonulsen amassed approximately 400 career victories and led the SSU to three national championships in 1986, 1988 and 1993. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. According to the State Journal-Register archives at the time, Gonulsen retired with 418 UIS victories. However, the UIS Sports Department lists Gonulsen’s record as 399-126-29 after removing some exhibition matches from the record, according to Daniel Newton, ISU Athletics communications director. At Blackburn, he led the men’s team to 48 wins and the women’s team to 23 wins.

