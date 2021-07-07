Breaking out of the unconscious fashion cycle

Yanie Durocher is the founder of POMPOM Creative, specializing in fashion / lifestyle brands in China for PR, social media and content. IG @YanieYanson

We know that the fashion industry is extremely energy intensive and polluting. What is not talked about enough are the steps already taken that seem to be working and how brands can communicate those efforts.

There is still a long way to go, but there are many actions we can take to make the planet a better place, even when it comes to fashion.

Industry players have recently come under pressure in the face of growing demand to respond to a sustainability agenda, with McKinsey Global Fashion Index forecast a further 3-4% slowdown in global growth in the fashion industry. Brands must respond to growing concerns about sustainability to secure their future.

As Eunomia and ADS Insight pull the thread on the fashion industry online seminar says that in recent years, clothing production has more than doubled, with consumers buying 60% more clothing than in the previous period, and many clothes are thrown away after just seven to eight uses.

As clothing usage has declined since 2000, its sales are growing rapidly, as is global GDP. This inevitably causes a large amount of waste, as well as other environmental problems.

The good news is that there is still a lot that we can do to change this approach.

But how?

The fast-fashion system is not the only category in the industry to blame that we should start proactively seeking out high-quality, sustainable products that meet the needs of every consumer. Distributors, manufacturers, government and consumers all play a role.

Many of the systems involved, such as the use and recycling of chemicals, depend on company regulations.

For example, we recently visited the Suedwolle Company in Zhangjiagang. Their system is based on the recycling of current wool waste, the constant search for more sustainable solutions and the efforts made to make the production process more environmentally friendly, moving towards technological and cleaner products. They have implemented biodegradability, recycling, traceability and low-chemical and chemical-free treatments to respect the environment as much as possible.

Another key solution to avoiding unnecessary increases in pollution would be a collaborative environment where brands and their supply chain take qualitative action.

The Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) initiative is an example of well-executed cross-sector collaboration between companies to impact production processes through systems / procedures. This initiative helps many companies with sustainable regulations, such as developing more transparent processes and positive behaviors.

Sustainability communication

Our agency, POMPOM Creative, helps famous companies to increase their strategic communications and activities around programs, workshops and sustainable strategies. We are creating a 360 degree strategy within public relations, digital and community events to further increase and amplify this awareness.

There are many ways for brands to increase awareness of their own sustainability efforts depending on the nature of their business. Community building is an example of creating greater brand awareness and strengthening advocates for your brand / service. Entertainment mixed with educational masterclasses, certified sprint workshops (B2C), as well as partnerships with credible authoritative institutions such as universities, fashion week organizations or key exhibitions are also examples of contacts. with a community for the B2B2C fashion spectrum.

Creating more transparency in labeling and supply chain can be achieved through IoT (Internet of Things) technology for your products, by informing the consumer where and from which supplier the product has been sourced. created. Creating intellectual property in your brand is also important to make your message more accessible and understandable for the consumer, not just for B2B.

Brands that are moving towards this type of initiative include large conglomerates, such as Stella mccartney and Hermes invest in mushroom leather, as well as niche brands that create more traceability and integrate RFID chips in articles, making their supply chain more transparent to the public. Digitally designed clothing is also very hot topic recently, which was most likely inspired by digital figures such as Shudu and Lil Miquela. This new business model is expected to have a major impact on social media and our overall consumption if it goes smoothly.

Small steps forward are what matters. Initiatives such as working with leaders of a specific category are also important. For example, small brands partnering with the big ones include Levis and Usedem to recycle denim stock, Kornit with local designers to create more sustainable prints and the Material Experience Center (MEC) of our client Santoni working with Remake Hub to let their yarn waste become their home. decorative objects via resin terrazzos. These are all examples of tangible effects on how to properly reuse waste and make it more circular.

I think the biggest challenge in a technical aspect of sustainability is its effect. Most of the time, as the waste cannot be sorted, the real effectiveness of recycling is unfortunately still in its infancy. From a communication standpoint, I think the biggest challenge has a lot to do with education and, at least for brands in China (where our agency is located), government initiatives. The government plays a major role in deciding the extent of the impact it wishes to have on this subject.

I don’t believe all brands today are designed to be sustainable, and that’s why we select ours as the “brand of the future” category to avoid greenwashing or unethical practices. We can communicate our customers’ sustainability efforts, but the DNA and product development ultimately comes from the brand itself and its nature.

As the younger generations demand change, activists are gaining worldwide attention. Such movements make consumers extremely aware of the environmental impact of the fashion industry: 67% of respondents to a McKinsey survey consider sustainability in their purchasing decisions, but only a minority of consumers are willing to pay a premium. supplement for sustainable products, mainly talking about Gen Z.

As it can be difficult to change consumer behavior given the scarcity of information on sustainability, brands and companies have started to take steps towards a more sustainable environment and must continue, learning to be more transparent and feeling encouraged by this new opportunity.

To sum up, even though we were still a long way from a fully sustainable environment in the fashion industry, smaller realities are now taking major steps towards this goal, polluting the fashion and textile industry. a battle that we are ready to win.

