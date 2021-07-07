WildBrain CPLG Expands European Peanuts License Program





WildBrain CPLG Secured New Wave of European Partners for Character Brand Peanuts. Negotiated on behalf of Peanuts Worldwide, the latest collection of offerings sees the launch of ranges of fashion, accessories, housewares and gifts for children and adults. In addition, WildBrain CPLG expands its representation of Peanuts with Nordic representation rights added to the existing powers of the agencies. A key part of our Peanuts The branding strategy ensures that we continually innovate and reach our fans in unique ways, says Tara Botwick, Senior Director, Territory Management, EMEA, Peanuts Worldwide. This latest wave of licensees and signature new collection launches promises to provide consumers of all ages with some truly fun and creative ways to engage with Snoopy and the gang. The WildBrain CPLGs Benelux team has signed agreements with partners, including: Dutch beachwear brand Shiwi (Luxor Fashion Group) for a spring / summer 2021 collection aimed at boys, girls and men;

Eastpak for Peanuts backpacks and travel bags, launched worldwide in July; and

Leomil for a range of shoes for girls and women, which is expected to be rolled out across Europe in Spring / Summer 2022. The WildBrain CPLG Germany, Austria and Switzerland team continues to expand its PUMA partnership with a second collection of children’s shoes, clothing and accessories inspired by Peanuts worldwide launch in July, after a collection last spring. The Platinum pet food brand was also signed for a promotional deal, featuring Snoopy as a brand ambassador for a digital marketing campaign across Europe. In Spain, Andres Gallardo launched his second Peanuts collection, Dime Que Me Quieres recently launched a line of handmade jewelry and Zara Home has introduced a new line of baby clothes, towels, housewares and accessories to its stores and website around the world. In Greece, Giovas will launch bags and accessories for his new school year Peanuts collection. For the UK, new spring / summer clothing collections have been launched by existing partners, including baby and children’s clothing brand Cribstar and adult fashion brand Vintage Supply. Children’s clothing brand Lil Cubs and candle company Flamingo Candles both presented their first Peanuts ranges. In Italy, the local WildBrain CPLG team struck a deal with MyBeautyBox, which saw the June mystery box monthly makeup subscription services dedicated to Peanuts and the Italian editorial partner Foto Edizoni adds Peanuts comics to its monthly crossword magazine and also launching a fortnightly Peanuts– a crossword magazine for children and adolescents. The WildBrain CPLGs France team has made deals with Parisian fashion design studio Sandro, which saw the recent global launch of a Peanuts men’s capsule collection, but also with the local fashion brand Cyrillus for a baby and child collection. In Central and Eastern Europe, MPTECH signed for stationery and back-to-school items with the launch of the first collection for the start of the 2021 school year. Timeless Peanuts The brand continues to prove its enduring popularity with a wide range of consumers, retailers and licensees across Europe and beyond, as evidenced by these latest product lines from new and long-term partners, said Maarten Weck, executive vice president and general manager of WildBrain CPLG. As the European license program continues to diversify and gain momentum, it is also fantastic to expand our mandate and represent the brand in the Nordic market, which offers significant potential for further growth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.licenseglobal.com/industry-news/wildbrain-cplg-expands-peanuts-european-licensing-program The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos