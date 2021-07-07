Goodwill fashion show returns to Jacksonville area

In February 2020, David Rey was named the new CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Florida after eight years as CFO of Jacksonville-based nonprofits.

Then the world stopped when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

“It was definitely a challenge,” he said. “There was no map of how to navigate a pandemic, so luckily I knew the team I was working with knew I could count on our group to help me make critical decisions.”

Goodwill offers job training, job placement services and other community programs. Rey’s first priority in the event of a pandemic was its employees who work in retail, warehouses, e-commerce, landscaping, support and restaurants.

“My first thought was to protect our employees, especially those who worked in our retail stores and donation centers who were in contact with the general public,” he said. “I guess you could say I used employee health and safety as my North Star in all of this, and it kind of fell into place after that.”

Seventeen months later, Rey decided to bring back some sort of Strive for success, Goodwill’s popular annual fashion show which typically has an in-person audience of 600 people. This year, the show will take place virtually, airing Thursday at 12:30 p.m. via the non-profit organization’s Facebook and airing on WJXT TV-4.

“Our event to be successful is not for fundraising, it is more of a ‘friendship’ event,” he said. “We are only asking the community to support our organization by donating their lightly used items, which we turn into employment opportunities and funds for our additional mission programs.”

The 30-minute program will feature stylist Argie Mitradressing attending the fashion show in “finds” from Goodwill stores and providing thrift store tips, according to the nonprofit. The program will also feature the stories of people who have achieved goodwill.

One of the celebrities is Eden Kendall of WJXT TV-4’s daily talk show, “River City Live”. In one promotional video for the event, she said, “Even when I’m on TV I want to be comfortable. I’m a thrifty. I go to Goodwill all the time.”

The event will bring joy to Goodwill after a difficult year which saw the temporary closure of its stores in 14 counties.

“It was a tough call, but it was the right call to protect our team members and our clients,” Rey said.

Yet people continued to come to Goodwill donation stores, whether closed or not.

“If you remember, people in custody were purging a lot of closets and homes, and we still had donors dropping things off and leaving them outside doors since we were closed,” Rey said.

So the North Florida office management team and a few staff members personally drove from store to store to “bring in these gifts so they don’t get looted or become an eyesore in our neighborhoods.” did he declare.

Like many nonprofits, revenues plummeted when fundraising events were canceled and potential donors suffered their own economic crises. Goodwill’s operating revenue in 2020 fell by around $ 4 million, or nearly 11%, from 2019, Rey said.

But a surprise $ 10 million gift from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, helped stabilize the budget. She has donated a total of $ 4 billion to 384 nonprofits across the country, including three in Northeast Florida.

“It would have been a game-changer anytime, but receiving it in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic was particularly humbling,” Rey said. “This has allowed us to continue our mission of removing barriers to employment in our community. We are committed to being good stewards of this unexpected gift and all of our gifts that fuel our services and programs.

Some programs have continued virtually, including A-STEP, which enables around 150 adult workers to access higher education to boost their income potential and job security, and Goodwill’s work offering mentorship and scholarships to approximately 400 students of the Take Stock In Children program.

Goodwill stores reopened in June on a phased plan, offering new job opportunities to customers. Additionally, in 2020, two new retail stores opened.

“The recovery is fortunately strong,” said Rey. “Through our experienced leadership, we have been able to manage our cash flow extremely well and continue to provide employment opportunities, training and education services.

“We are focused on growing our social enterprise by bringing additional employment and education opportunities to our community,” he said.

During the pandemic, Rey “kept a cool head and made common sense decisions, always measuring them first against safety,” said Nathaniel Ford, chairman of the board of Goodwill. a totally unprecedented challenge like the pandemic was the definition of ordeal by fire.

“Goodwill not only stayed afloat, but managed to continue to expand with new stores and create a new virtual format for our annual effort to be successful. It was born out of necessity and safety, but the virtual format takes this event to a whole new level, ”says Ford.

Goodwill currently employs around 850 people. By the end of the year, there will be around 150 adults in the A-STEP program and at least 400 students in the Take Stock program. In addition, staff hope to employ around 150 students through a summer internship program through the Mayor’s Work Youth Partnership, teaming up with Kids Hope Alliance and VyStar.

“It’s an honor to lead such an amazing organization with people who care about the community and advance the lives of others,” said Rey.

