Demna Gvasalia has the weight of waiting with her first Balenciaga couture collection: this is the first time that the label has exhibited couture since the time of the founder of the house, and the workshop closed in 1968. It’s the first time that the label has exhibited couture. is also the first time that the brand has included couture looks for men. Showing in Cristobal Balenciaga’s original salon, which was remodeled for the occasion, the assembled audience included Kanye West (most notably decked out in what appears to be a never-before-seen YZY GAP round jacket, full face cover and pair of FOAM RNNR ), Bella Hadid, Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, Lewis Hamilton, James Harden, Lil Baby and a select group of fashion editors. From a single mirrored door, the first glance appeared in a room with no music, no sound other than the model’s footsteps. A somewhat dark affair at first, Gvasalia’s usual strip of faces strolled the room in all-black ensembles – a nod to Balenciaga himself, who usually opened with dark looks, to focus the audience on the silhouette. This included suits for men and women, tailored jackets, denim and a standout look: a double-breasted floor-length coat paired with a quilted nylon quilted cape. In typical Balenciaga form, looks have become increasingly daring, angular, sculptural and dominated by overly exaggerated and re-proportioned cuts. For example, a double-breasted ankle-length overcoat was finished in clean houndstooth, but finished with the extra-wide shoulders that have become Gvasalia’s hallmark. Other models have been seen wearing architectural cocktail dresses with shiny black space-age hats on their heads, covering their faces. Faux fur jackets were paired with ‘mom’ jeans, turtlenecks with crocodile skin pants, men wore short heels and high boots, and the bags looked like cardboard shopping bags for women. shoe boxes. Balenciaga Couture was a world of contrasts – and a clear departure from the archaic high society fashion typically shown in Couture. In one memorable outing, a male model appeared decked out head-to-toe in a Big bird-like a yellow dressing gown. As another nod to couture’s heritage, the final looks are bridal, the first being a dress on the front and dress pants on the back, and the last show featuring a full-length veil – a transparent white piece falling from her head and shoulders to the floor, trailing behind the model in the same odd way the show began. Check out the Balenciaga Couture show in the gallery above. And for more on the show, here’s a better look at the YZY GAP jacket rumor.

