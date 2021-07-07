Keep all eyes on your lips for Kissing Day 2021

Pssst, International Kissing Day has arrived, it’s time to start planning that hot date with your partner. Whether for a romantic picnic or a retro movie under the stars, RC has your beauty look covered. On official cruise into the post-pandemic era, it’s time to put away the face masks and make a statement with this season’s most coveted looks. For International Kissing Day, refer to this carefully curated edition, all occasions considered.

Get ready for that million dollar pout



Applying lipstick without preparing it well is a big no-no. Homemade sugar scrubs are quick fixes, but why not step up your skincare routine with these queen-sized lip care products?

Dior Beauty presents the new Dior Prestige sugar face and lip scrub enriched with Rose de Granville micro-nutrients. When massaged onto the lips, the creamy texture of the exfoliator transforms into a nourishing mask that coats the skin in rich, comforting oils, waxes and butters. Lips will be plumped, smoothed and softened, ready for lipstick application.

Dior prestige scrub sugar Dior

Known for its luxurious and high-performance products, Swiss beauty brand Valmont is a cult beauty favorite. Prime Lip Repair by Valmont is a lip product like no other. The slim pump bottle is a nice addition to any vanity. The emulsion itself fights against external aggressions – such as bad weather and the signs of aging – by nourishing and moisturizing the lips. When applied under lipstick, the emulsion even helps the lipstick last longer – double the bonus.

Lip repairer Valmont Prime Valmont

After you’ve thoroughly exfoliated and nourished your lips, the next step is to give them the last shot of volume. We like La Mer Lip Volumizer for that. Infused with Miracle Broth ™, this serum-strength treatment protects and plumps with hydration, for lips that immediately appear fuller, healthier and more defined. Over time, there will be a noticeable difference in the reduction of lip lines and the overall appearance of your lips. All it takes is one shot of this gorgeous treatment gloss.

La Mer Lip Volumizer The sea La Mer Lip Volumizer The sea

Leave a mark!

Red lipstick is instant glamor in a bullet. Red is iconic. It’s daring. It is confident. Entertainment starlets and powerhouses from Marilyn Monroe to Marilyn Manson swear by wearing red lipstick. Indeed, the right shade of red can turn a boring look into a megawatt.

Sensitive souls tend to avoid wearing red lipstick to dates for fear of getting it dirty. But why not smear it all over your lover’s face? Make a mark. Trust us, it lasts longer.

When it comes to an iconic red, the timeless Dior crimson red in # 999 immediately comes to mind. Now it’s available for purchase in not one but four luxurious finishes: satin, matte, metallic and velvet. We especially like the new velvet formula. It contains natural floral ingredients for lip care such as extracts of red peony and pomegranate flower for 16-hour comfort. More modern and luxurious than ever, the new Rouge Dior lipstick is adorned with a signature band with CD initials, a nod to the looks of the Dior catwalks.

Velvet finish Rouge Dior 999 Dior

It can’t be more glamorous than a red lipstick. The first makeup collection from Killian Paris, Le Rouge Parfum, includes a wardrobe of six iconic red lipsticks, all available in matte and satin finishes and deliciously scented by the brand. Each lipstick in the range is embellished with a seductive blend of gourmet and floral notes, a specially created harmony of marshmallow and orange blossom. That’s right, now your lips can smell as delicious as you do. RCthe choice of the range is #05 Dangerous red, a vibrant cranberry red.

Killian Paris lipstick in 05 By Killian

Photos where it did not happen

Catapult your relationship on International Kissing Day to full digital royalty status! Give your followers a glimpse of intimate makeup moments at the @carolinevreeland style.

However, keep in mind that a carefully planned and directed PDA moment may require more than one take. Get ready to smooch the night away with your lead actor until you get the best shot for the gram! RC advises to dress the lips with a lipstick that can withstand the task! Matte, inks are the best. Avoid anything that will easily be erased.

Just out of the press, star of the Valentino beauty range, Rosso Valentino refillable lipstick is at the top of our wishlist.

Available in 50 (!) Vibrant shades, the Refillable Lipstick is designed to flatter all skin tones in two luxurious finishes: a rich, creamy satin and a soft, non-drying matte. We suggest the soft and matte formulation for the occasion. The matte finish of the lipstick is highly pigmented, long-lasting and formulated with moisturizing oils to provide an ultra-comfortable, non-drying feel.

The V-shaped lipstick ball is the perfect tool to define your lips with precision and control. The lipstick case echoes the designs of the ball, subtle and elegant, a jewel in its own right.

ROSSO VALENTINO RECHARGEABLE LIPSTICK Valentino

By Terry is one of those must-have niche cosmetic brands. Originally from Paris, By Terry was founded by Terry de Gunzburg with the philosophy of creating a bespoke “couture” beauty line offering bespoke cosmetics.

The flagship product of the label is its expert matte lipstick. Inspired by the ever-seductive Parisian style, this high pigment matte liquid lipstick creates a long-lasting glamorous “High Color” look. Enriched with top quality ingredients, its formula applies perfectly and ensures a comfortable and long-lasting wear. Kiss you, worry free!

We love shade # 16 Midnight Instinct. In a punk and elegant way at the same time, the dark wine hue is perfect for the modern femme fatale.

Matte Expert Lipstick in Midnight Instinct # 16 24S

All eyes on you

There are few looks as striking or as modern as a bold lip combo and bare face. The ultimate lazy yet sophisticated makeup hack is the must-have look that doesn’t take a long time to complete and is sure to impress.

“Lipstick is the most valuable weapon in a women’s makeup bag. It has the power to transform the look and mood of the person who wears it and, at the same time, to elicit admiration in everyone, ”said Monica Bellucci.

In its curvilinear case in two-tone silver-gold metal, the shape of the Byredo lipstick echoes the shape of bamboo. The organic shape and distinct weight also play into the valuable quality of cosmetic cases of the past, now worn in the future. Inside, a slim precision stick is protected by a satisfying magnetic click.

Rich color with an exceptional formulation that is both comfortable and flawless. Byredo lipstick has lavish color saturation levels and does not dry out lips.

Our favorite of the range is # 140 Tokyo Rose. A bright, warm pink. Tokio Rose has a matte finish to absorb light and intensify color.

Byredo Lipstick in Tokio Rose Byredo Byredo Lipstick in Tokio Rose Byredo

For a great gift option, the Chanel Ultrawear Shine Rouge Allure Laque Liquid Lipstick Set is absolutely stunning. Three shades of ultra-intense and ultra-long wear satin liquid lipsticks are included. Shades range from a pretty pink (64 Requirement) to a deep crimson (80 Timeless) and a bright red (73 Invincible). Three fabulous and shiny looks.

Chanel Rouge Allure Laque Ultrawear Shine Liquid Lipstick Set Chanel

Our final pick for this International Kissing Day edition is the crème de la crème of lipsticks. Contemplate the dazzling and luminous Chantecaille Rose Quartz Lip Crystal. This pearl-infused formula amplifies lips with bursts of sparkling color and dimension. Giving them a spectacular shimmering finish. The creamy, smooth formula offers silky, buildable color without irritation and is incredibly comfortable on the lips. The lipstick comes in a limited edition golden case.

We can’t keep changing partners, but we can definitely change our lipsticks, have fun this International Kissing Day.