Ugly fashion boom continues with men’s denim shorts





What’s going on with fashion fans? After tracksuits, clogs, cycling shorts and Hawaiian shirts, denim shorts are now making their way into men’s closets, at least proving that the rise of ugly fashions isn’t the preserve of men’s clothing. women. Whether the return of denim shorts is good news or bad news is up to you. But this summer, men will have to contend with denim shorts on the fashion scene, reinforcing the now famous “daddy style”, which clearly continues to gain ground. While Bermuda shorts and swim shorts – and maybe even athletic shorts – are summer fashion staples for men, denim shorts had yet to break through. But it now seems like only a matter of time given the multitude of models offered – and actively presented – by retail brands, as well as luxury fashion houses, for the Spring / Summer 2021 season. In fact, denim shorts could be all the rage in your vacation destination this year. Don’t say you weren’t warned. These denim shorts we’re talking about – sometimes called “jorts” – are mostly cut just above, or sometimes below the knee, in relatively long styles. They usually pair with sneakers at best or a pair of flip flops, even cowboy boots (yes, really!), And a T-shirt or tank top (with an American flag, of course). In short, it’s the kind of look that fits perfectly into what is now called “papa style”, which has already brought its share of ugly and uncool pieces, like the famous dad shoes. Jort Alert: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Levi’s and more As we have the impression to say it too often lately, the not cool is back in force! From crocs and clogs to tracksuits, gilets and fleeces … the list goes on – and cruel – but very real. In recent months, brands have feasted by declining alternately chic, extravagant or even totally crazy variations of pieces that no one could have imagined wearing less than two years ago. And if we can not entirely blame the pandemic, it is clear that this period served to restore the image of everything related to comfort, near or far. And denim shorts are a perfect example. The story continues So it’s not all that surprising to see this laid-back piece arrive at a time when confinements are easing and the long-awaited holiday season is upon us. Major ready-to-wear brands like ASOS and H&M have dozens (and dozens) of denim shorts options, including Bermuda shorts, as does denim specialist Levi’s. Luxury fashion houses, however, already seem to have taken the jorts to the next level, featuring much shorter models and no doubt embracing nostalgia head-on. Just take a look at the online stores of some of the more popular names, like Gucci and Saint Laurent (among others), and you will soon see that the denim shorts are also available in XXS version, in a more mixed atmosphere. Rest assured though, denim shorts come in a wide and plentiful array of styles and versions, making jort a perfect piece to suit any style. Whether they are loose or slim, short or long, with or without hems, with or without holes, with frayed ends or a crisp finish, there is a pair of jorts out there for everyone to rock on the holidays. this year – and only on vacation, please! Christelle Pellissier

