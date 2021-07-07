Fashion
Amanda Holden shows off her cleavage in an extremely plunging striped maxi dress as she does a stylish Heart FM outing
Amanda Holden cut an elegant figure on Tuesday as she left work at Heart FM in a striped outfit.
British judge Got Talent, 51, smiled as she walked through the capital after leaving the radio studios.
She looked stunning as she stepped out in a pink striped summer dress with an extremely plunging neckline.
Over her dress, Amanda wore a cropped cream-colored leather jacket that complemented the various shades of her dress perfectly.
Amanda added height to her ensemble with a pair of brown heels and also wore a light pink handbag on the hip.
She accessorized her look with a large pair of square sunglasses and a gold bracelet on her right wrist.
At the office, Amanda took to Instagram to share her ensemble with her 1.7 million followers.
She uploaded a short looping video on her grid of herself walking around Heart’s offices in her dress.
Then she shared a photo of herself posing in her striped outfit on her Instagram story.
Her appearance comes shortly after she revealed she was encouraged to steal food as a child as her family struggled financially on vacation.
Speaking on Alan Carr’s Life’s a Beach Vacation Podcast, Amanda recalled a time when her mother Judith told her and her sister Debbie to remove the cereal from the breakfast queue because it was out of money. to eat.
Color Coordinated: On top of her dress, Amanda wore a cropped cream-colored leather jacket that complemented the various shades of her outfit perfectly
Thinking back on that moment, Amanda, who is now a successful TV, music and radio star, recounted how her mother informed her if she wanted “any breakfast you have to. steal it”.
Discussing the moment with Alan, Amanda said: “We had spent all our money on vacation and got back on a ferry and my mom told me to go get milk and Sugar Puffs in the queue. breakfast.
“She said to me, ‘Amanda, if you want breakfast, you have to steal it. “
The Heart FM radio star then joked, “My mom is going to kill me for admitting this.”
