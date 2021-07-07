German fashion maker Ahlers’ first-half FY21 sales fall 16% to 59 million





Ahlers AG, a German manufacturer of men’s and women’s fashion products, reported a 16.1% drop in sales to 59.3 million euros in its first half (S1) of the financial year 21 ended May 31, 2021, against sales of € 70.7 million. in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company’s net loss for S1 FY21 was reduced to € 4.1 million (S1 FY20: € 9.4 million). “Much of the pre-ordered merchandise could be delivered early in the second quarter, offering positive catch-up effects after the EU-wide lockdown in winter 2020/21. The current 2020/21 financial year will nevertheless be strongly influenced by Covid-19 ”, Dr Stella Ahlers, CEO of Ahlers, said in a statement. Ahlers’ gross margin for the first half of fiscal year 21 was 26.3 million euros (33.8 million euros), while EBITA was a loss of 8.8 million euros. ‘euros (3.9 million euros). However, the company’s e-commerce sales for the six-month period increased 56%, contributing to 14.4% of total sales. Premium brand Baldessarini’s revenue increased slightly due to the aggressive sale of antique merchandise, while Otto Kern achieved double-digit average revenue growth. On the contrary, Pierre Cardin’s turnover fell sharply in the first half of fiscal year 21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The total turnover of the three high-end brands Baldessarini, Pierre Cardin and Otto Kern fell 14.2% to 42.2 million euros (49.2 million euros). Last year, sales of the company’s mouth-and-nose masks had supported Pionier Workwear’s second quarter sales, which did not recur during the review period. Thus, sales of the Jeans and workwear segment fell by 20.5% to 17.1 million euros (21.5 million euros). Sales in Germany fell 23.1% in the first half of fiscal year 21 to 30.8 million euros (40.1 million euros). In Western Europe, sales fell 8.1% to 17.6 million euros (19.1 million euros). The company added that clothing stores in Russia remained open throughout the period under certain conditions. Also in Poland, which is an important market for Ahlers, brick-and-mortar stores were allowed to open for relatively longer periods, leading to catch-up effects, particularly in May 2021. As a result, sales in Europe of East / Others fell 4.9% to 10.9 million euros (11.5 million euros). “The evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic (third wave) has led to containment measures on a European scale that are more extensive and more durable than originally planned. The foreclosure shortfall in the first six months of 2020/21 is unlikely to be more than offset in the second half of the fiscal year, as previously planned, ”Ahlers added in the statement. Fibre2Fashion Information Office (JL)

