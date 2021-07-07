M&S Pink Floral Dress – M&S launches a new summer dress





Now that the weather is warmer, we are constantly on the lookout for summer dresses to add to our wardrobes. And what better place to watch than Marks and Spencer? The retailer, one of our favorites, posted an image of one of her summer dresses on Instagram; and the fans love it. Taking to Instagram, M&S shared an image of her pink floral midaxi dress. Accompanying the photo it read: “On Wednesdays we wear pink.” This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Fans love the summer dress and we can see why. Its ‘midaxi’ length is perfect for summer and we love its bold and colorful design. In addition, its tie belt will allow you to create a waist cinching effect according to your figure, while the ruffled sleeves and the ruffled skirt are incredibly trendy at the moment. If you still need to convince, the cute dress proved popular with Holly Willoughby as well. the This morning the presenter has already shared a picture on her Instagram of herself in the dress and she looks absolutely stunning. “I love this dress from Marks and Spencer… this color!” she said. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Priced at under £ 40 and available on the M&S website, we think it’s a total theft. MRS Midaxi Round Neck Floral Dress, M&S, £ 39.50 MRS

brandsandspencer.com We will be wearing this bright number all summer long.

