Wipro enables retailers to recycle through clothing rentals





Wipro has partnered with SAP to develop their fashion rental solution which enables these manufacturers to offer online rental of any product while providing the availability calendar, price and quality certificate with a subscription-based contract model. getty

By Casey Tobias, SAP Client Marketing Fashion is fickle. Trends are constantly changing, ephemeral like the wind. What was last month, even last week, may not be now. Perhaps this is what contributes to the steady decline in the average number of times a person wears an outfit, with $ 460 billion worth of wearable clothing thrown around the world each year. Naturally, this raises concerns when it comes to sustainability efforts. It may make you wonder how you can keep up with the latest designs without contributing to textile waste and environmental damage. Fortunately, companies like Wipro Limited are here to help you with all of your sustainable shopping needs. Reduce, reuse, recycle Wipro Limited is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process company based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. With over 30 years of IT service experience, Wipro helps customers across all industries adapt to a digital world. This, of course, also applies to retail manufacturers. While big fashion brands have already been equipped to create new value in discarded clothing, niche chains lack access to ready-to-use clothing rental solutions. Improve the circular economy Wipro has partnered with SAP to develop their fashion rental solution which enables these manufacturers to offer online rental of any product while providing the availability calendar, price and quality certificate with a subscription-based contract model. Even more attractive is the additional insurance protection throughout the rental period. Wipro chose SAP business technology platform software to develop their innovative platform. With their fashion rental offering, the manufacturer and the consumer can access real-time analytics, which in turn improves the customer experience. In addition to instant and detailed product information, the Wipros Fashion Rental solution also guarantees the automation of the ordering, delivery, invoicing and return processes. This leads to fewer manual transactions and lower costs. Purchases of the future With the Wipros Fashion Rental solution, organizations can open up a new rental revenue model and achieve their sustainability goals through the following outcomes: Adopt a circular economy business model. Consumers have easier access to new and high fashion clothing, while designers and retailers generate recurring income from the same product.

Reduce the industry’s carbon footprint. Strengthen reuse and recycling behavior to reduce the sector’s overall waste.

Activate a next-generation user experience. Integrate the web, automated in-store pickup, returns and invoicing to improve customer satisfaction. In a world that tries to balance both convenience and sustainability, it’s not hard to imagine that clothing rental will continue to thrive as the ideal shopping experience. If you’re interested in learning more about Wipro Limited’s Fashion Rental Project, check out their 2021 SAP Innovation Awards winners. launch platform.

