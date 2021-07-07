Why fashion has to rise to the top

The issue of size and fit has affected the global fashion industry for decades. … [+] and there are a number of factors at play. Take vanity sizing, also known as size inflation. This is the problem with ready-to-wear clothes of the same size listed that get bigger over time. March 1955 in New York, New York. (Photo by Ed Feingersh / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)

getty



For many fashion consumers, the ability to try on clothes is one of the main reasons to shop in-store rather than online. A few minutes spent in the dressing room can provide certainty in purchasing choices and alleviate the need to manage returns.

It is estimated that around 25% of online purchases are returned, compared to 8% for in-store purchases in the figures produced by Paazl. Further research from Barclaycard also found that 30% of shoppers purposely buy too many items and then return unwanted items. Could this be due, in part, to the uncertainty surrounding the size, which causes customers to purchase the same item in multiple sizes?

While shipping and returns are free for customers of many online fashion retailers, the costs to the retailer are significant and one of the most common reasons for returns is that they don’t match properly.

The issue of size and fit has affected the global fashion industry for decades and a number of factors come into play.

Take vanity sizing, also known as waist inflation. This is the problem with ready-to-wear clothes of the same size listed that get bigger over time. It is especially prevalent in women’s fashion where there is often much more focus on body size and image in the media. As women’s bodies have evolved and grown over the past 50 years, fashion brands have increased their size along with them. Her understandable clothing size has been found to be related to women’s self-esteem and body image, and brands naturally want their buyers to feel good about fitting a certain size, in the aim to generate this very important sale.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

One woman often cited as the barometer of women’s clothing size is Marilyn Monroe. It is frequently reported that she wore a US size 12 or UK size 16, however due to the size inflation both of these sizes are much smaller today which means that with her measurements she would wear probably a US size 6/8 and a UK size 10/12.

One problem with vanity sizing is that retailers don’t follow the same sizing measurements resulting in a lot of sizing differentiations between stores and a potential surprise to the customer when they match their usual size in a store, but not in another. This is especially prevalent with the growth of international online retailing, where shoppers can buy with brands from all over the world and have them shipped within days. Many videos have gone viral of women holding up 5 pairs of the same size jeans from different retailers, to show that their sizes vary by several inches.

Another problem with vanity sizing is that as clothes got bigger, smaller sizes got too big for smaller customers, which led to the widespread introduction of US sizes 0 and 00 in the beginning. from the 2000s. Often fetishized, these sizes were seen as new ideals and unattainable standards, and global media backlash ensued.

The fashion world today feels at least a little more inclusive, with models Ashley Graham … [+] setting the bar with beauty standards and a post-pandemic focus on health, wellness and nutrition, in stark contrast to Karl Lagerfeld’s Diet Coke Diet. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Getty Images



Today, the fashion world is feeling at least a little bigger, with models Ashley Graham setting the bar for beauty standards and a post-pandemic focus on health, wellness and nutrition in contrast striking with Karl Lagerfeld’s Diet Coke Diet.

While size is one thing when it comes to the fit of a garment, how a garment actually fits is also a factor, with the shape of the customer’s body influencing the appearance of an item. .

Pretty Little Thing strives to meet the needs of customers with curves and in addition to its Plus range offers a Shape range in sizes 8-20. Again these sizes and ranges are all brand specific and do not allow any size certainty for the consumer when shopping elsewhere and it is the lack of a global industry standard on sizing that for many still poses. a problem.

Several online retailers are also working to help customers understand their size across brands. On sites like FarFetch, when selecting an item size, customers can use a Fit Predictor to enter the sizes they take in other brands to find the best fit.

Several new startups are on a mission to help consumers find the right size clothing across multiple brands, one of them is True Fit, which tracks the style, size and fit of thousands of garments and behavior. purchase from individual buyers, to provide personalized information to the customer on how a part will fit you before they buy it.

True Fit calls its dataset The Fashion Genomeas, the world’s largest connected dataset for shoes and clothing. This dataset contains detailed garment specifications for over 16,000 brands, as well as approximately 25 product style attributes per garment.

A number of other companies are also working to address fit issues and various other technologies are emerging, including applications that take 3D body scans, knitting machines that produce garments with less than 1% variation. and personalized tailoring services.

How easy would it be for customers and brands if there was an international scale of fit, taking into account measurements, body size, height and various other ratios to give each customer a unique code rather than ‘a size. After all, a deviation would mean less of similar comparisons (you can’t compare apples with pear shapes) and it could lead to more precise adjustments. The stigma around plus and XL could be lessened, with a more inclusive and positive shopping experience. This would of course require the need to produce a wider range of sizes or some late stage customization could accommodate this.

Whatever solutions, improvements and standardization of product sizing will benefit both consumers and brands, it simply requires collaboration and an investment in innovation.

In his 2015 book, Ill Drink to That: A Life in Style, With a Twist, the famous Bergdorf Goodman personality … [+] shopper Betty Halbreichs Number one rule of shopping is, never trust the size tag on a garment. (Photo by Eugène Gologursky / Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Getty Images for Michael Kors



In his 2015 book, I’m gonna drink this: a life with style, with a twist, famous Bergdorf Goodman personal shopper Betty Halbreich, the number one rule in shopping is never to trust the size tag on a garment.

The same could be said today, but instead of relying on the label, let’s see what the data provides.