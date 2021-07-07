Aiden Pearce is my best disguised doll in the Watch Dogs Legion DLC

Watch Dogs: Legion – aka Watch Dogs: Lahndahn, you slaaaaags – and its dystopian take on the near future of our nation’s capital is one step closer to “Yikes, too soon!” territory every day, isn’t it? But yesterday saw the release of the Bloodline DLC, which brings original Watch Dogs protagonist Aiden Pearce and Watch Dogs 2 Best Boy Wrench to a standalone story DLC. It also brought me an unexpected source of absolute joy, and that is to ditch Aiden’s boring cap and trench coat and dress him up in Legion’s myriad clothing lines.

Bloodlines takes place at a remote point in the game’s main story, right after the opening attack on London, and just before its Dedsec hacktivist cell is reactivated. Aiden and Wrench are both looking for a MacGuffin that will allow human spirits to occupy bots, but I found that largely unimportant. The DLC is actually pretty smart as a thing: it has a slightly modified version of the upgrade system, it gives you the basic tutorial again on the reasonable assumption that this will be the first time a bunch of people have been playing for a while, and also Aiden is really good at shooting people. Like, just bullets everywhere, brutal executions left and right. Really, he’s a murderer. And since London is in the future, around 2030, Aiden is also now in his 50s.

You can make whatever jokes about his iconic cap you like (and I will), but he’s just a little aged by his asymmetrical leather coat oooh-I’m a badass. Like, he’s still a badass, who brutally beats people up with a telescoping baton, but he also has a reasonable haircut and a salt and pepper beard. He was wearing a beige shirt! So after a while, I was like, “It’s clear he’s a man who would appreciate a sleeveless vest, and I went to buy him one in a store. And that’s when it was. there I realized that I could dress her up with whatever.



The “Stay Woke” banner behind Aiden is a bit of a band-aid that you find all over the place. This is one of the many hilarious ways the game shows some London citizens are socially aware.

You can do this with any playable agent in the main game, but it’s nowhere near as funny as these aren’t proper characters like in Watch Dogs past. These are faceless drones that I classify according to their capabilities. Aiden is a hacker and accused murderer known around the world. He’s the last of the bearded and in Watch Dogs Legion even his lack of flavor is like a full buffet. He’s also a very serious boy with a gruff voice like Ian Hitman. Aiden therefore spent a significant amount of time as Catgirl.

This particular outfit quickly got boring, though. A middle-aged man in stockings and miniskirt isn’t exactly a nuanced or interesting laugh. So I dressed him like what, if you saw him on the street, you’d think he was: a middle-aged history teacher who was trying to appeal to children more, and whose wife had recently bought him one. faded jeans to update it. her wardrobe (see: right).

It’s actually a better disguise, if you’re trying to avoid detection of a police state with an extensive surveillance network, than Aiden’s default “I’m a bad bad boy” costume with an iconic cap. You wouldn’t look at this guy twice! Plus, it makes it a lot more fun to play, especially in the fight club scenes. Meet Jerry. His grade 8 medical history class destroyed him. He died inside. He can’t tell his wife why he turns away from her at night. And on Thursdays, he goes to the basement of an empty tower and gets fired for shit.



“It’s the only way I can feel alive, Deborah!”

It’s even funnier because when Aiden goes wild on the world in his old leather jacket, it’s played out like a moment. But in my game, the surrounding world heavily undermined it because an ambulance crashed in front of me and then it started to rain. When I first put on Aiden in a miniskirt, I got in a car and The Rockafeller Skank was on the radio!

I love dressing with Aiden so much that it’s taken up a lot of my DLC playtime so far. I am constantly on the lookout for new clothes for him. The leggings selection in Camden’s in-game version of Cyberdog leaves a lot to be desired, tbh. I’ve been in Cyberdog and you can put some really stupid stuff there. My next plan is to dress Aiden entirely in Union Jack clothing, disguising him as a patriotic citizen in the eyes of the wandering cops. IT’S CAHMIN’OME!