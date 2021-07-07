Fashion
BTS models at Louis Vuitton men’s fashion show as fashion ambassadors
BTS has conquered the world of music,topping the charts and breaking records. Now, the South Korean group is also making waves in the fashion world.
K-pop icons took part in at Louis Vuittonautumn winter Exhibition of the “Spin-Off” collection in Seoul on Wednesday.The looks, created by Male Creative Director Virgil Abloh, consists of 34 new models that complement the previous fall / winter 2021 collection for men, released in January.
The seven band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook wore seven looks from the collection, as the band “Butter” strutted in bright greens, eye-catching reds, ornate costumes. planes and metal briefcases.
BTS modeled the looks in a “moving image performance,” according to the show’s notes.The digital fashion video, directed by Jeon Go-woon, “features a conversation between space, movement and global connectivity at the heart of our moment in time, and explores the city of Seoul through the lens of diversity, ”the show said.
Fashion face:Virgil Abloh named Louis Vuitton men’s fashion designer
The show featured a skyscraper in an industrial warehouse, made of a metal frame with red stairs adorning the sides. BTS modeled the latest versions by walking through and through the structure, which was topped with neon lights and included a floating airship that said “Hope.”
In 2020, Abloh created the “The Voyage” format that the BTS show followed, where the fashion house’s collections and shows travel to different areas with central adaptations to the destinations of the brand’s global community, “meet customers in their own parts of the world “.
The Seoul show used Korean music artists, a Korean director, and included a songlist curated and featuring Korean singers and producers likeCIFIKA,Kate kim andGALA NET.
More from BTS:BTS released their second single in English in May. What you need to know about “Butter”
Louis Vuitton announced in April that Korean pop stars would join the brand as ambassadors.
“@bts_bighit are known for their uplifting messages which convey a positive influence”, the brand tweeted at the time.
Ahead of the announcements, BTS was seen wearing personalized Louis Vuitton for their Grammys red carpet look at the 2021 awards ceremony.
“It always seems surreal”: BTS makes Grammy history whether or not they win on Sunday
BTS made history as the first Korean pop group to be nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance. In February, they spoke to USA TODAY about their historic nomination for their English hit “Dynamite”.
We still wonder what to do with it. But we know it is a great honor and we are deeply grateful for it. We are doing our best to provide a great performance to give back all the support we have received from our fans, ”Group member Jimin said via a performer.
