20 pretty summer dresses for all occasions 2021

Whether it’s dressing for function or for fashion, you can never have enough of pretty summer dresses. Breathable fabrics and breezy fits are the perfect outfits for those scorching days, and depending on the style, can take you anywhere from poolside outings and grocery shopping to long-awaited weddings and date nights.

No matter what you have planned this season, there is a dress for it. Running from one camp to another? Slip into a relaxed t-shirt dress and trainers. Summer weddings call for gorgeous colorful maxi dresses or soft layered poplin. And don’t forget the official / unofficial Memorial Day to Labor Day uniform: the white summer dress. (Well, for any occasion except a wedding, right?)

From maxi dresses to casual dresses, here are 20 cute summer dresses for women that will suit all kinds of styles and occasions.



Casual summer dresses

Everlane Weekend T-Shirt Dress If you like #nopantslifestyle, a closet full of t-shirt dresses is really all you need. I love this one from Everlane for the quality and the addition of a breast pocket, which makes it look more like a dress than just an oversized t-shirt. Available in sizes XXS-XL

H&M jersey dress This simple style is the perfect throwaway for the summer. A cinched waist offers a bit of shape for an alternate oversized t-shirt feel. Just grab some sandals or sneakers and you’re out! Available in sizes XXS-XXL

J. Crew ruffled cotton-poplin dress A crisp cotton poplin A-line beauty? Yes please. Her figure is casual enough for everyday wear, but can easily be enhanced with strappy heels and gold bracelets for a polished, party-ready look. Available in sizes 00-24

Amazon Ruched Tank Dress One of the most beloved dresses on Amazon, this tulip hem cotton dress is casual yet sexy. The ruching at the side makes it flattering for all shapes and with a rainbow of colors to choose from, there is a style to suit every taste. Available in sizes S-XL

Old Navy Gingham Sleeveless A-Line Mini Dress Perfect for picnics and sunny summer days, this gingham mini dress will be your staple all season. The relaxed fit and cute shoulder tassels can take you just about anywhere. Available in sizes XS-XXL

H & M sleeveless cotton dress Comfortable but chic, this cotton midi is a lazy girl’s dream come true. Cropped sleeves and a generous slit keep it airy and a low price means you can consider buying one in any color. Available in sizes XXS-XXL

Ava & Viv Target Sleeveless Knit Nightie Dress Designed with a loose, relaxed fit, this soft and simple babydoll dress is an everyday staple. The lightweight knit fabric offers a hint of stretch to keep you cooler and looking fresher. Available in sizes X-4X

J. Crew Multi Tiered Knit Maxi Keyhole An easy choice for day runs or weekend outings, this cotton dress will have you wishing it was summer all year round. Available in sizes XXS-3X

White summer dresses

Off-White Richelieu Farm Rio Midi Dress From its gorgeous richelieu lace to its scalloped-edged tiers, the beauty of this off-white stunner is in the details. And between quality and timeless style, this is an investment piece you will come back to time and time again. Available in sizes XS-XL

H & M Tie Belt Shirt Dress Speaking of timeless, this menswear-inspired button down shirt dress can easily be dressed up or down for everything from brunch to days at the beach. Available in sizes XXS-XL

Free People Perfectly Victorian Mini Dress The hottest summer days call for cotton mini dresses. We love the bohemian spirit of this embroidered piece that intersects romance and rock-and-roll for an effortlessly stylish look.

Old Navy Linen-Blend Long Shift Dress With a square neckline and adjustable straps, this shift dress brings a touch of freshness to the vibe of the 90s. The linen blend material makes it the epitome of summer style. Available in sizes XS-XXL

Eloquii Short Sleeve Buttoned Dress Perfectly polished, this button-front dress is crafted from a crumpled fabric that always looks great. The A-line silhouette can adapt from casual to fancy with just a change of shoes. Available in sizes 14-22

Long summer dresses

Plenty by Tracy Reese ruffle maxi dress This gorgeous dress is begging to be taken on vacation with its bright and vibrant colors, ruffled sleeves and sassy ruffled skirt. But what really sells is the pinched waist that is finished with the most cherished knot in the back. Available in sizes XS-3X

Katerina Petal & Pup Dress We love the pretty details in this goddess dress. Soft puffed sleeves and a tie waist that is finished with tassels, this is summer elegance at its best. Available in sizes 0-12

Eloquii long puff-sleeve dress Bold colors and a tie front neckline make this look pop in all the right ways. There is no way you will go unnoticed wherever you decide to show it off. Available in sizes 14-28

Target A New Day Sleeveless dress A light and airy maxi that is 100% ready for the beach. We love the bold touch of the raspberry, crumpled fabric that calls for strappy sandals and an oversized tote. Available in sizes XS-4X

Long dress with ruffled sleeves Andrea Boden A bold and colorful tropical print paired with a timeless silhouette makes this the perfect summer dress. You might not be packing for Malta yet, but there’s no reason you can’t have a wardrobe ready for it. Available in sizes 2-22