Is it the summer of the men’s tank top?





IT’S IN SHAPE until being the summer of the skin in men’s fashion. Over the past few months, during presentations at men’s catwalks in Europe, Fendi has shown off cropped, flashing crop tops, and Prada has sent out shirtless models in barely there shorts. Outside of the ever-dramatic high fashion realm, young men with non-modeling daytime jobs are also wielding skin. 5-inch thigh-high crotch shorts, a style perpetuated by TikTok users, remain commonplace in urban enclaves. And this summer, the longtime revealing masculine tank top of the men’s wardrobe is booming with new vitality. The sleeveless trend is definitely underway right now, said Saisangeeth Daswani, who analyzes fashion and beauty trends at Stylus, a trend forecasting agency in London. Ms. Daswani noted that for years, avant-garde designers like Riccardo Tisci, now at Burberry, and Rick Owens have created body-conscious tanks, but the current tank attack is more of a grassroots movement. During lockdowns, she said, many men were able to experiment with their style in a more low-key fashion from the comfort of their own homes. It gave them confidence to sample bold clothes, like these tank tops that bared their biceps. As we return to our regular lives this summer, these sudden risk-takers join the cohort of men already comfortable showing their shoulders. Adding to the current appeal of longshoremen is what Clinton Chan, a 33-year-old engineer in Vancouver, called an aspect of vanity. For men who spent every inactive moment of their forties pulling off push-ups and bicep curls, a tank top shows off the fruits of their labor. It’s no wonder that nearly every tank top fan I’ve spoken to has spent long hours training. An extreme example of this muscle flexing can be seen in F9, the latest box office hit in the Fast & Furious franchise, in which Beefcake Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) wears a plethora of sleeveless shirts to flaunt the top. Christmas-sized arms. hams. More modest types layer thin, light tanks under camp shirts or even sports coats. Mr. Chan noted that in order to wear a tank top solo, you need to consider not only your physique, but your body hair as well, another reason to treat the tank top as a sufficiently revealing base layer, which has the advantage of ‘be much lighter in summer than a standard T. -shirt. The tank tops bring to mind Joseph Corrao, 32, who works at his family’s restaurant in Little Falls, New Jersey, his grandfather, a crisp dresser who often wore tank tops under knit polo shirts as an extra chic from the 1995 Martin Scorseses movie Casino. Drawing inspiration from his well-dressed elder, Mr. Corrao now wears tank tops so frequently they feel like a second skin. He even recently sported one under a navy suit for a day in Manhattan.

