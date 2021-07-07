Fashion
Original “Gossip Girl” Featured Fashion Industry Cameo Show
Heading into Thursday’s long-awaited premiere of Gossip Girl 2.0 on HBO Max, we take a look back at some of the things that made the original show so special. At Fashionista, we’re obsessed with designer fashion and the show’s wild drama, and have paid special attention to the fairly frequent cameos of prominent members of the fashion industry.
As the show progressed, the plots got more and more outlandish, and one thing that regularly brought the show back to reality was the appearances of real New York City personalities, many of whom came from the fashion world. . The real socialites, models, designers and editors of the moment made every birthday party, Fashion’s Night Out or internship snafu a little more realistic.
Remember Rachel Zoe joking, “I’m dying,” after a bowl of fondue was poured over her head? Or Hamish Bowles joking with Lily van der Woodsen at a Fashion’s Night Out? Or Serena inviting the Misshapes to Jenny’s 16th birthday rage?
As we walked through the past, we asked ourselves: who in the fashion ranks could make an appearance in the new show? Well, we already know designer of the moment Christopher John Rogers in Episode 1 (the models Julien Calloway on his show) with a cameo cameo from The cupby Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Other talents that we could see on the set? Someone like Luka Sabbat feels like he could be part of their world. Ella Emhoff maybe? Hari Nef? Paloma Elsesser? Or a more mainstream Instagirl model like Bella Hadid or Kaia Gerber? We would also like to see some of our favorite editors and street stars, like Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Vogueis Chioma Nnadi or In the styleit’s Laura Brown. YouTube’s Derek Blasberg and Instagram’s Eva Chen also feel like strong possibilities. Oh, and the casting department would obviously be crazy not to contact our own Tyler McCall.
We’re guessing we’ll have to wait and see Gossip Girl 2.0 unfold. For now, read on for every fashion industry cameo you likely forgot from the original.
Cynthia Rowley, Joe Zee, Rachel Zoe
Rowley, Zee, and Zoe all introduced themselves as guests at Blair’s 20th birthday party in Season 4, Episode 7, “War at the Roses.” Zoe, covered in fondue, even uttered her famous slogan:
Tim gunn
In episode 6 of season 4, the former “Project Runway” star and president of Parsons made an appearance to interview Jenny Humphrey about her fashion design aspirations.
Isaac mizrahi
Along with Gunn, Mizrahi made an appearance in the same episode at a New York Observer party at the Boom Boom room.
Karlie Kloss, Meredith Melling
Kloss appears briefly in the Season 4 premiere during a pre-Fashion’s Night Out lunch at Van der Woodsens. There too, briefly? Then-Vogue Market Editor Meredith Melling (then Melling-Burke).
Lou Doillon
In the same episode, Blair and Serena still spend the summer in Paris, and we see Serena befriending Parisian Lou Doillon.
Hamish Bowles, Charlotte Ronson, Diane von Furstenberg, Alessandra ambrosio
Season 4 Episode 3, “The Undergraduates,” centered around a Fashion’s Night Out event at the Diane von Furstenburg store. Von Furstenberg, Alessandro Ambrosio, Hamish Bowles and Charlotte Ronson are seen mingling with the crowd.
Deformities, Chanel Iman, Patrick mcmullan
In Season 2 Episode 20, “The Remains of J”, Serena throws a 16th birthday party for Jenny with 2/3 of the trio of favorite fashion DJs The Misshapes, model Chanel Iman and photographer. night Patrick McMullan.
Vera wang
Blair chose a Vera Wang dress for her wedding to Louis, so in Season 5, Episode 11, “The End of the Case?” Wang makes an appearance at the fitting.
Tory Burch
In Season 3, Episode 4, “Dan de Fleurette,” Serena interviews for an internship at Tory Burch, with Burch herself conducting the interview.
Stefano Tonchi
In season 4, episode 13, “Damien Darko”, Blair and Dan begin their internships at W magazine. Later, at a party for the magazine, their internship rivalry ends in a physical altercation. The editor-in-chief at the time, Stefano Tonchi, saw it and they were both fired on the spot.
Tinsley Mortimer
In the Season 2 premiere, “Summer Kind of Wonderful,” New York socialite-turned-housewife Tinsley Mortimer makes an appearance at a White Party in the Hamptons, where Eric introduces her to the creator of budding fashion Jenny Humphrey.
Alexa chung
In Season 6 Episode 3, “Dirty Rotten Scandals,” Chung is set to walk backstage at Blair’s fashion show until another model orchestrates a scandal on the runway, prompting Chung to take it. Reserve.
Michael kors
In Episode 5 of Season 2, Mortimer returns alongside Michael Kors in the tents of Bryant Park during New York Fashion Week.
Simon Doonan, Chris Benz
In season 5, episode 3, “The Jewel of Denial”, the drama ensues at a Jenny Packham fashion show, where Blair is escorted down the runway by famous window dresser and fashion personality Simon Doonan. Designer Chris Benz also makes an appearance, escorting con artist Charlie.
Ariel Foxman, Honor Brodie
The old one In the style Editors attend Lily’s housewarming party in Season 2, Episode 7, “Chuck in Real Life.”
