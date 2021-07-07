Details of the partnership between M. Porter and Watchfinder





Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire’s weekly column that brings you the most essential watch events and news from the watchmaking world since March 2020. The new watch market has always viewed the used watch market with suspicion, like a “here-to-be-monster”. It has been widely circulated, often explicitly, that if you buy new, you get the full benefit of in-store service and a series of best practices that go with it. If you bought second-hand, on the other hand, you were really going to the wolves. For them, it was simple in black and white. By implication, good service was not given anywhere else. The reality is that the used watch market is diverting money into the hands of others, creating a shadow economy that brands cannot control or control. Yet it is the brand’s job to ensure the quality and protect the authenticity of their watches. Just back. But these brands also control the flow of watches in the new market to their own retailers and authorized third parties, often, in the case of some high-end brands, slowing it down to a trickle. Which means, even if you’ve got the cash burning a hole in your pants pocket, you can’t always get your hands on the latest iteration of a popular, big-priced watch, even if you try. Second-hand Daytona 1999 automatic chronograph watch 40 mm Oystersteel, 18K gold and diamonds, Ref. No. 16523. Shop Courtesy Enter Mr Porter, the luxury menswear center, which this morning announced a new partnership in the United States for its growing watch business with leading pre-owned watch sales center Watchfinder. The association includes 82 pre-owned watches from favorite brands of collectors such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega and Grand Seiko. The link is also on Mr. Porter’s sister site, Net-a-Porter. Prices start as low as $ 3,000 for a Limited Edition Grand Seiko 2018 to well over 100,000 for a Special Edition 2020 Patek Philippe Aquanaut. In addition to dealing with Mr. Porter, the service allows you to trade in your existing watch for a spending credit anywhere on the site. And, like elsewhere on Mr Porter, depending on where you live, deliveries can arrive as early as the same day. Long ago launched in the Dark Ages Watch Collection (2002), Watchfinder was one of the first to establish an international network of service centers to authenticate and repair watches from a multitude of major houses. watchmaking. Now officially approved for servicing watches from 19 big names like IWC, Vacheron Constantin Cartier and Omega, it has over the years developed a solid reputation and a rather brilliant exterior that has reassured punters and the industry enough that the Richemont luxury multibrand group can purchase the entire Watchfinder in 2018. 2018 Limited Edition 42mm Stainless Steel Pre-Owned Watch Ref. No.SBGV027. Shop Courtesy Far from the modern equivalent of the guy in the pub with six watches up his sleeve – having established seriousness in good faith-used watch sellers like these offer an attractive alternative to collectible or iconic watches, even sometimes very new. From full-fledged collectors to part-time watchmakers, hubs like Watchfinder offer the added benefit of removing instantaneous depreciation in showroom value from a brand-new watch purchase – another mug paid for it – So you have more chances of your watch actually increasing in value from the start. Buy the whole collection Nick sullivan

Nick Sullivan is Creative Director at Equire, where he served as Fashion Director from 2004 to 2019.

