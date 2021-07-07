Fashion
Do you look common on a date? Expert reveals fashion mistakes you could make
WE ALL are in a bind when it comes to picking out an outfit for a date, but an etiquette expert has revealed what absolutely shouldn’t be wearing.
Anna Bey, etiquette expert and millionaire matchmaker, revealed the ten fashion mistakes that could sabotage your love life.
The Swedish-born trainer – who founded the School of Affluence – shared the advice in a clip on her Youtube channel – and surprisingly, she says you should ditch the designer labels.
Speaking in her latest video, Anna says: There are some things you shouldn’t wear on a date with a guy. Why?
Because he will be turned off, he might stereotype you, he might get the wrong impression of you and then nothing happens beyond that date.
Here we reveal the ten things to avoid on a date, according to Anna
1. Avoid too much cleavage
Anna says: When you show everything on display, the man will look into your breasts all night.
Since it’s the only thing he sees throughout the date, he’s just going to think about sex, sex, sex on loop and that’s not the direction you want to go.
There’s nothing wrong with a little glimpse, but they shouldn’t be able to swim into your cleavage.
2. Don’t dress too creatively.
Men are very simple creatures and less is more when you communicate with them.
I don’t want you to wear your most complicated, super cool outfit on the first date.
I understand you want to show some personality but leave the runway clothes to your girlfriends, they are the ones who will be impressed by these things.
Men want to see simple, feminine and classic.
3. Avoid affordable branded bags
Anna suggests that carrying affordable designer bags, such as Guess or Michael Kors, might be detrimental when dating a rich man.
She says: If the day comes when he’s going to buy you a present, he’ll have in mind oh it’s just that basic girl from Michael Kors, I don’t need to take him to Chanel or Hermes, she doesn’t understand probably not those things.
You don’t want to label yourself as a Michael Kors girl. You want to appear as a woman of high quality and who has expensive tastes.
Make sure you hide all those labels that you are a little ashamed of because those labels don’t exist in high society.
4. Do not wear platform stiletto heels
You are vulgar if you wear a shoe like that.
Wear heels that are a little sultry, a little playful but nothing too provocative or that make you feel like you’re at a strip club.
Try to keep your heels below four inches at night, eight inches during the day.
5.Ditch mini bodycon dresses
It has become the signature dress of the truly desperate woman who is ready to beg for a man.
Men will come to you when they see that you don’t need to beg anyone to be with you, so don’t yell for your attention.
6. Don’t be too extravagant
It can get to the point where you look overdressed, kinda like a diva and kinda like you’re trying too hard.
You don’t want him to think you’re trying to impress him, and you don’t want to find that you are very demanding, either.
Always dress a little.
7. Ban all male clothing
It is so important to avoid all male cuts and trends because it is not going to impress the man or turn him on.
These repulsive tendencies to man are to be avoided.
8. Heavy makeup is a no no
Believe me, a man is going to be afraid when he sees you.
All the time he’s thinking, I wonder what she looks like without all of this?
It’s not going to make you look your best, it’s going to look a little unsanitary and up close it’s never so nice.
9. Men don’t like shoulder pads
Shoulder pads make women more masculine and you shoot yourself in the foot if you wear them.
Men really aren’t going to find them sexy, so I would definitely stay away from them on a date.
10. Don’t wear a fake tan
I don’t know any man who loves an orange woman.
Almost every self-tanner on the market rubs off, have you ever seen your sheets afterwards?
Believe me, your skin color is beautiful the way it is.
Previously, Anna revealed the summer fashion purchases that make YOU look nerdy, from denim shorts to floral dresses.
And the five things that make women irresistible to men and why insecurities are such a big inconvenience
For more dating stories, this expert shared the four bedroom mistakes and why you should focus on the afterplay.
