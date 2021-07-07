Fashion
Comfortable, elegant and versatile pairs – Footwear News
In our humble opinion, the best dress shoes for men should make you feel your best at formal events, but also have the ability to elevate more casual looks. After all, why spend a small fortune on multiple pairs when you can buy one that suits a variety of settings, from the office to weddings or even a night out with friends?
Fortunately, dozens of brands have taken this factor into account when creating dress shoes. Along with standard lace-up moccasins, today’s best men’s dress shoes come in a range of styles and materials to choose from, from popular brands like Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, and Clarks. You’ll find everything from black leather to brown suede, available in different heel heights for men of all sizes. (When shopping for a style to wear with everything, don’t forget to consider the shoe color that will best match most of the outfits in your wardrobe.)
Moreover, the best dress shoes are not only stylish, but also practical. Notable features include textured rubber outsoles and cushioned footbed for comfort and stability.
Below buy the best versatile, stylish and supportive men’s dress shoes.
Tod’s Penny Loafers
The classic penny loafer gets a stylish upgrade with Tod’s Penny loafers, which feature smooth Italian leather and wide front strap details. This pair also features a wide rubber outsole with a chunky heel and pebble sole, to keep you balanced.
Steve Madden Richelieu Harpoon
These timeless Steve Madden Harpoon Oxfords are made from pointed tan leather with cream colored laces. The pair’s cushioned insoles should keep your feet comfortable, while the rubber soles will absorb shock and provide smooth traction. If you are looking for a dress shoe that is contemporary, practical and refined at the same time, this is it.
Clarks Whiddon loafers
A less traditional take on shiny moccasins, Clarks’ Whiddon Moccasins are crafted from dark brown leather with chunky outsoles, making them the perfect base for a lighter colored suit or for adding a touch of luxury to casual outfits. The pair is also equipped with arch support and Ortholite insoles that wick away moisture for added comfort.
Cole Oxfords Haan Jefferson Large 2.0
Wing tip details add a dapper touch to Cole Haan Jefferson Grand 2.0 Oxford. They also include cushioned insoles for all-day comfort and smooth rubber outsoles to help keep you balanced and ready for any occasion.
Kurt Geiger London Bernard Cap Toe Oxfords
Kurt Geiger London’s Bernard Cap Toe Oxfords are ultra-stylish with their polished black leather uppers and hooded leather tips. The pair also features a contrasting brown outsole and burgundy laces, as well as a slightly ridged rubber sole for traction.
Johnston & Murphy Cormac Slip-Ons
Dressed in rich burnished calfskin, Johnston & Murphy’s Cormac Slip-On Loafers combine the best features of a classic wing tip and a relaxed slipper. They offer comfort with stretch gore details on the inside for easy on and off, as well as a padded, leather-padded footbed.
Vincent Camuto Lamson Cap Toe Oxfords
For an essential shoe that will do it all, we present to you Lamson Cap Toe Oxfords by Vince Camuto. The smooth black leather finish of this pair will complement any outfit, while its minimalist stitching and solid toe add intrigue to the classic look. With a lightly padded footbed and rubber sole, they are also all about comfort.
Calvin Klein Duncan Moccasins
If you’re looking to change things up a bit, try Duncan Loafers by Cavin Klein, offering a dark gray tint with cool blue undertones. Still, the uniquely colored shoe is a wardrobe classic with its almond shape, soft suede finish, and dark logo hardware accents. A padded footbed and an airy slip-on silhouette also make them easy to wear for any occasion.
Kenneth Cole Brock 2.0 Bit Moccasins
Inspired by the Milanese style, Kenneth Cole Brock 2.0 Bit Loafers features a sparkling silver horsebit detail and rich polished leather. A cushioned sockliner placed on a stacked wood grain heel is sure to provide comfort wherever these dress shoes take you.
Florsheim Ariano Cap Toe Oxford
Perfect for dressy evenings, Florsheim Ariano Cap Toe Oxfords are made from high-gloss brown leather with a moisture-wicking Suedetec lining to keep feet dry and cool.
Rockport Taylor waterproof slip-on loafers
Rockport Taylor Waterproof Slip-On Loafers are simple and crisp, perfect for the man looking for a versatile shoe that’s easy to put on and take off. As well as offering a modern touch, the pair’s polished leather uppers are also waterproof, meaning you can wear rain or shine style.
