Arizona Muse charity Dirt tackles sustainable fashion and climate change
Arizona Muse sees a solution to climate change in regenerative agriculture, which inspired its charitable campaign, Dirt. Launched on June 24, the model activist’s organization is dedicated to the practice of regenerative agriculture known as biodynamic agriculture, a chemical-free crop rotation method that promotes biodiversity and restores balance. nutrients in the soil.
Much, if not all, of the earth’s readily exploitable resources come from the soil, including the fashion market’s most coveted wool, hemp, cotton, and leather. A successful transition to biodynamic practices could mean successful leverage on sustainable materials within the fashion industry. Muse’s charity aims to fund this transition by raising awareness and awareness of the practice through organizational partnerships and educational initiatives. She hopes to eventually increase the number of biodynamic-managed farms around the world.
Here, we chat with Muse about his goals for Dirt and the role of biodynamics in climate and fashion.
Discussions about sustainability are becoming increasingly central to many brands. Where did you start with sustainability?
I always say start with materials, because we can’t be sustainable until we source 100 percent sustainable materials, and I would even go one step further and say regenerative materials, because every material we have in it. tirons could be grown in a very regenerative way, such as with biodynamic farming, for example, which is very close to my heart.
Why biodynamic agriculture rather than other modes of regenerative agriculture?
It’s a very deep practice – it’s not just about crop rotation, but also about relating to the land, where the farmer really gets involved in setting his intention on the farm and learns to know the land and to feel part of it. It really resembles native farming methods in that sense, and it’s very respectful of those traditions. Biodynamics, unlike current agricultural practices, recognizes the invisible and intangible forces that govern life on this planet in a way that [modern] science will and never will, for science does not measure non-physical things. So he ignores it, but biodynamics says: “No, no, it’s there”, and they also recognize it in agriculture, the life force within plants.
What plans to increase the demand for biodynamic practices in the fashion industry have struck you the most?
There has been a wonderful project in Egypt, which has a large network of cotton farmers of biodynamic farmers, and which recreates the desert in Egypt using biodynamic farming methods to encourage moisture to stay in the soil throughout the entire period. year. If the fashion industry rallied around this network of farms, it would be so powerful. They could do their jobs much faster and many more farmers would be interested in transitioning to biodynamics, as there was a strong market demand for the content produced.
Would you say that having a platform like yours could influence what others think is important or trendy, like sustainable clothing?
Absolutely. We’ve got a big stigma to break in the sustainable front of the fashion industry, around sustainable fashion that’s a little rough and uncomfortable and something you do because you’re a good person, but not because you choose your favorite thing. [Fashion] it really turned out to be a certain way, and I think it was so unfortunate that it happened. It could be that, I don’t know, if Alexander McQueen was really, really interested in climate change, then maybe everything would have turned out differently. But it did not happen that way. Sometimes students were interested in the environment and students made fashion, and of course they didn’t have the resources. Fashion trends looked a little different, let’s be correct.
What is your personal approach to style and shopping, given the importance you place on sustainability?
I try to shop a lot less freely which is obviously the best way to be sustainable. But it’s less about depriving yourself and more about changing direction, like asking yourself, “What can I do with my time to fill my need to feel good about other things like clothes?” “
How do you reconcile that when working with fashion brands that might not relate to this approach?
As a model, I wish for the day – and it will come – when I can say that I will never be a model again for brands that are not far from becoming sustainable. But at the moment, we are not there yet. It’s always my point of contact: When I’m in a photoshoot, I talk about sustainability all day with the CEOs and chief designers, and that’s really valuable. Now, I’m chosen to be a model because I’m an activist, not just because I’m a model, and that’s a really great feeling. I’m really waiting for the right time to stop modeling for brands that aren’t sustainable, that would be amazing. And it’s happening faster than I thought it would, which is really, really cool.
Have you ever been completely disheartened by the amount of trash in certain fashion industry practices?
Many yes for this question. Also human waste, such as wasted energy. It’s so intense. In this industry, especially on this side of the supply chain – which are the chief designers and the showrooms and studios, the subsidiaries in Paris and New York – the pressure is so intense and these creatives are channeled into this little hole where they have to go. Everything has to be on time and they shoot eight times a year and it’s like, “Whoa, that’s not creativity.”
Then at the other end of the supply chain you have mostly single mothers who are totally underpaid and in very dangerous working conditions, not just for injuries but also sexually working conditions. dangerous where their supervisors are men and no one is there to watch the situation. There’s just a lot of pressure for really bad things to happen, [because] women feel their jobs are at stake, so they don’t say anything. We have two different ends of the supply chain, where very different pressures occur, but they seem to mirror each other. I think we really have to focus on this redistribution.
What’s your ideal scenario for what Dirt does for the fashion industry and ultimately the environment?
I hope to see a lot of big brands in the first year adopt biodynamic materials in their supply chains and commit to them so that farmers have the security to start growing them. Hope Dirt can expand the amount of land that is biodynamically maintained in farmland, but also forest land, because the way a forest works is so perfect – it’s a whole network, but we pulverize it with chemicals, which makes it close to impossible for her to support herself.
How do you plan to work with your charity to best ensure these results?
Really trying to do my best not to interfere with anything that’s already going on, not to gain the upper hand, but just to be part of a team of people who are already doing amazing things. I was warned early on in my sustainability journey that sometimes charities get in the way of each other, which can be very difficult in the world of philanthropy, so I really want to be careful not to.
Dirt is here to fill a gap that no one else was filling, to bring funding and awareness to a very small, regenerative agricultural movement that has been around perfectly for almost a hundred years now, but has simply not been accessible to industries. . due to the emphasis on food and wine production over wool, cotton, flax and hemp. The fashion industries therefore do not consider that they could also obtain supplies from these farms. But if farmers knew the demand was there, they would be happy to start producing more. [sustainable material]- it’s just hard for them to take that first step. We need the industry to say, “Yes, we’re happy to get it and buy it.”
It’s so true. Charities can be tough in the way they can often have the opposite effect on these same industries by increasing their complacency and decreasing the incentive to source and buy.
Yes, that’s why this charity would ideally also be obsolete in the near future. Hopefully by then governments will have started giving grants and funding grants to the right places. But right now this is the real window of opportunity where philanthropy is absolutely needed, and why I’m doing it as a charity rather than a business, to relieve farmers of their debt just enough. time to take advantage of their transition to regeneration.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
