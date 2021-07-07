Bloomingdale’s to mix fashion and cocktails with new Mosaic District store





Bloomingdale’s is moving to the Mosaic district – with a culinary twist. The clothing retailer announced today (Wednesday) that it will launch a new concept for a smaller, more responsive store in Merrifield’s mixed-use development on August 26. Dubbed “Bloomie’s,” the 22,000-square-foot site will feature a rotating assortment of fashion brands as well as Virginia’s premier location. Colada Shop, a Caribbean restaurant and cafe that opened in Washington in 2016. “Our new Bloomie’s store will deliver everything [customers] Bloomingdale’s love in a highly edited, practical and unexpected way, ”said Tony Spring, CEO of Bloomingdale’s, in a press release. “We’ve been a part of the Washington, DC metro area community for decades, and we’re thrilled to welcome new and long-time customers to Bloomie’s to be the first to buy into this fresh and relaxed experience.” Bloomingdale’s plans to introduce a small store concept to the Mosaic neighborhood this fall were first reported in January by the fashion magazine WWD and its sister publication Shoe News. The Mosaic District confirmed the news via social networks. According to Footwear News, Bloomie’s is part of a larger effort by Macy’s Inc. – Bloomingdale’s parent company – to adapt to an uncertain retail landscape that walked away traditional department stores even before the tumult brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Macy’s Inc. laid off about 3% of its workforce last summer, including hundreds of Bloomingdale executives, and is in the middle of a three-year period workforce reduction plan which involves closing 125 stores and eliminating 2,000 jobs, measures the company says will save $ 630 million per year. Bloomingdale’s store manager Charles Anderson said the company’s familiarity with the DC area, which includes a store at Tysons Corner Center, made the Mosaic District a logical place to showcase the Bloomie’s concept. “We have two existing Bloomingdale’s stores in the region and a vibrant online business, so Bloomie’s is entering a market where customers are familiar with our brand,” Anderson said in a statement. “We chose this first Bloomie location in the Mosaic district… because it provides an accessible and convenient location for customers. According to the Bloomingdale press release, the Mosaic District store will focus on fresh styles, with deliveries of new clothes several times a week. A centralized front desk will provide various customer services, including a return box, in-store and curbside collections for online purchases, as well as personalization and modification services. Dressing rooms will also be equipped with digital intercoms that customers can use to request assistance. Perhaps the most unusual aspect of Bloomie’s, however, is its partnership with Colada Shop, which will have an outdoor seating area in addition to its indoor dining area. The restaurant serves coffee, cocktails, and a variety of Caribbean dishes, including Cuban sandwiches and empanadas, depending on the location. It currently has two sites in DC and one site in Potomac, Maryland. “My team and I are extremely excited to be part of one of DMV’s most innovative retail and entertainment communities,” said Daniella Senior, CEO and Co-Founder of Colada Shop. “Not only are we motivated to bring the Caribbean way of life to Virginia, but we are also honored to be alongside our partners at Bloomie’s and determined to create the most dynamic and sophisticated experiences for our customers. “ The store will mark its arrival in the Mosaic neighborhood “pre-opening activations” throughout August and various festivities during the week it officially opens on August 26, the press release said.

