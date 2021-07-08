Sustainable bridal boutique in Newton sells greener dresses





When Molly Wolfberg Swarttz married in May 2019, she was in the midst of another leap of faith: opening a sustainable bridal boutique in Newton. During the wedding planning process, Wolfberg Swarttz’s attempts to prioritize sustainability were hampered by the lack of options, especially when it came to buying a dress. A typical wedding dress requires more than 2,300 gallons of water to be made, according to the Online Dress Market. Always white. Spending thousands of dollars on something you wear for 10 hours is in itself not sustainable, said Wolfberg Swarttz, 30, a graduate of Emerson College, who has a background in technology marketing and works for the company. Wistia video software.

Glo Bridal owner Molly Wolfberg Swarttz started designing her store while planning her own wedding. Kelsey stevens She did what she could by using recycled paper for the invitations, reused the ceremony flowers for the reception, but recognized a niche market for Boston brides looking for more eco-friendly dresses. environment that they could see and try on in a store. I was like, is there anybody in Boston that sells little designers, things that I can feel good about, [and] focus on sustainability? And that didn’t really exist here, said Wolfberg Swarttz. It became really clear to me that there was this gap in the Boston bridal market. Bridal Glo opened on June 17, after the pandemic brought down rental costs for commercial real estate. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays by appointment only, the store was full on its opening weekend, Wolfberg Swarttz said, and every customer purchased a dress. Since millennials are the ones who get married, we are directly affected by climate change and are trying to pay a lot more attention to it, she said. It has become a much higher priority in the industry and in people planning their own weddings. The selection of stores includes designer dresses. Wolfberg Swarttz works with designers specializing in tailored dresses to avoid wasting inventory, use clothing designs that minimize waste and reuse fabric scraps. These made-to-order parts cost approximately $ 1,500 to $ 4,000. Some of the dresses Glo Bridal sells are off-the-shelf, discontinued designer pieces. About half of the inventory is returnable dresses, which range from less than $ 1,000 to about $ 4,000. For Glo to say yes to a dress, it must be under five years old and ready to wear. The sellers get 50 percent of the profit if the dress is purchased. Inclusive sizing was also a goal when Wolfberg Swarttz opened his store; it aims to offer a selection of pieces ranging from size 0 to size 26. In addition to non-traditional wedding suits, jumpsuits and two-piece, it also offers veils, hair accessories and earrings. . Dresses at Glo Bridal must meet ecological criteria. Jonathan Wiggs / Globe Staff The pandemic has forced downsizing, reimagining and postponing weddings, and Wolfberg Swarttz said the designers she works with are running smaller, nimble operations that can adapt to different demands. Most of her designers, she says, can make a dress to order in three months, compared to usually six to nine, according to Brides.com. There are ways to choose a greener dress without having to sacrifice your personal style or fashion sense, she said. Dana Gerber can be reached at [email protected]

