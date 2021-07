BTS and Louis Vuitton’s new fashion film is a game-changer

If you thought the menswear season was officially over, Virgil Abloh and BTS have some news for you. The Louis Vuitton designer surprised the world this morning with the release of a spin-off fashion film devoted to his fall / winter 2021 menswear collection and modeled by members of the world’s biggest boy group. Last April, the members of BTS became ambassadors for the Vuitton house and have since filled their wardrobes with monogrammed pieces. The fashion film marks their first major project for the brand. In the music video directed by Jeon Go-woon and Park Sye-young, Jin, Suga, j-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V each sport an all-new look designed by Abloh as they navigate an industrial space filled with Vuitton. -clothed models, an illuminated indoor skyscraper, and a seemingly endless maze of stairs. The futuristic film gets points for originality and its interpretation of each member’s style. These wraparound logo engraved shades have never looked so cool as on Jimin. However, its impact goes beyond the visual. Within an hour of the clip’s YouTube release, it had racked up over two million views, presenting everyone who logged in with a collection they perhaps only glimpsed in lookbook footage. or on social networks. The effort would not be effective without the presence of the groups. Fashion shows and their corresponding advertisements often rely on celebrities to generate excitement, but the BTS Vuitton moment is more than a cameo. When the group was announced as ambassador, Abloh hinted at a collaboration that goes beyond the group wearing their clothes. I look forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, fusing luxury and contemporary culture, the designer said in April. I can’t wait to share all of the very exciting projects we are working on. While Abloh remains shy on the subject, collaboration is an essential part of the Vuittons legacy. Over the years, the brand has partnered with artists like Takashi Murakami, Jeff Koons and Yayoi Kusama, streetwear icons Supreme and Nike, and other fashion brands like Comme des Garons and Azzedine Alaa. Each collaboration has resulted in sold-out collections and lines. A large-scale BTS collaboration would be a first for the luxury house and would certainly qualify as exciting. Whichever direction LV and BTS take with their collaboration, the first of their special projects was a huge success.

