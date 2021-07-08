2 more men arrested in Massachusetts standoff indicted





MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) Two other people charged in connection with an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway last weekend were arraigned on Wednesday under tight security. The defendants, 10 men and a 17-year-old, say they are members of a group called Rise of the Moors, and are not subject to federal or state laws. Not guilty pleas over guns and other charges have been filed on behalf of Conrad Pierre and another man who has so far refused to identify with authorities and is mentioned in court documents under the name of John Doe 2. 11 people in custody after long armed standoff on I-95

Pierre, 29, of Baldwin, New York, was held without bond pending a hearing Friday to determine if he poses a danger to society after claiming he was outside the jurisdiction of the courts . Several members of the group in sometimes contentious indictments on Tuesday that were often interrupted by their supporters have similar hearings scheduled for Friday. Pierres’ court-appointed lawyer questioned whether there was probable cause to charge him with gun-related offenses. Many members of the group refused help from public defenders when they were offered on Tuesday. The judge has delayed the arraignment of John Doe 2 until Friday, when Hell will be required to provide credentials to the court. Defendants involved in Massachusetts standoff in court

The standoff began just after 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Wakefield when a State Police soldier pulled up to offer assistance to two vehicles parked on the side of the freeway to refuel. The men, who wore military-style clothing and bulletproof vests and were armed with long guns and pistols, were not licensed to carry firearms in Massachusetts, police said. . The self-proclaimed leader of the group said it was a militia traveling from Rhode Island to Maine to train on private land, although the exact nature of the training remains unclear, according to the police report. Several members of the group rushed into the woods, starting an hour-long standoff and forcing the closure of a major Boston-area freeway over the busy weekend. The standoff ended peacefully without gunfire when members of the group surrendered after negotiations. State police said they recovered three AR-15 rifles, two pistols, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun, a short-barreled shotgun and ammunition on Saturday. A court-authorized search of the vehicles uncovered at least eight other weapons, including handguns, rifles and a shotgun, many of which were loaded, along with hundreds of cartridges and other equipment. Rise of the Moors, based in Rhode Island, claims they are foreign nationals and do not fall under the authority of the US government. Even though the Southern Poverty Law Center claims the group is part of a Moorish Sovereign Citizen movement, the group says on its website that they are not sovereign citizens, but the original rulers of the United States based on ‘a 1789 letter from George Washington to the Sultan. from Morocco.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wwlp.com/news/massachusetts/2-more-men-arrested-during-massachusetts-standoff-arraigned/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos