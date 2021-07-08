Sustainable brand platform and Revolver trade fair in Copenhagen team up – WWD

MILAN – Sustainable Brand Platform, or SBP, is in expansion mode.

Launched last year by Italian platform Idee Brand, the online destination uses blockchain technology to provide environmental and ethical reviews to independent fashion brands. The ultimate objective is to support these labels in the evaluation and cataloging of their sustainable assets, as well as to improve their visibility by putting them in contact with international retailers and consumers.

SBP – which currently features brands such as Yatay, Chité and SEP Jordan – has launched a series of collaborations with international players and institutions, including one with The Canvas, the New York-based marketplace offering eco-responsible labels. that follow the Sustainable Development Goals. set by the United Nations.

Through this strategic partnership, SBP is involved in the process of evaluating some of the names presented on the e-merchant, in an operation that will be evident through a widget appearing on the marketplace to offer information on sustainable parameters. to end consumers.

“This will be our first project developed with an e-merchant, and we believe that this type of collaboration can become decisive in consolidating SBP’s leadership role among independent brands”, said Alex Albini, founder and CEO of Idee Brand. Platform.

Defining The Canvas as a “young marketplace with great growth potential,” Albini recalled that the two sides first made contact in January and increasingly began to explore the synergies fostered by a set of common values. Incidentally, SBP was also recently recognized by the UN for its role in accelerating the implementation of sustainable practices in the fashion industry. In particular, the rating site was officially included among the projects approved by the organization’s Sustainable Development Goals Partnerships Platform, in the Conscious Fashion & Lifestyle Network category.

Emphasizing that teaming up with retailers represents “the essence of all the goals we have set ourselves”, Albini revealed that there are open negotiations with other players and that SBP is evaluating how to address the different needs demanded by these parts.

In the meantime, SBP has become an official partner of the Revolver Copenhagen Trade Show. As a result, the show’s digital platform will offer direct access to SBP, which has evaluated a range of brands that will be featured at the next physical edition of the show in August.

The deal will mirror the partnership that SBP launched with Lisbon Fashion Week ModaLisboa earlier this year, when the company offered sustainable rating for brands on the official calendar, including Ana Duarte, Béhen and Siz.

These types of transactions have enabled SBP to enrich its portfolio. In less than a year, the platform has grown from 15 brands to 45 labels, while 10 other names are still under evaluation.

“The partnership with ModaLisboa has certainly helped us to transcend national borders,” confirmed Albini, adding that the merger with the Danish salon aims to further accelerate the expansion.

To that end, Albini revealed that the company is close to finalizing two more collaborations and has set a goal of reaching 100 brands by the end of the year and 400 to 500 labels by 2022.

The executive also aims to enrich the section dedicated to partners in 2022 to increase interaction between suppliers and brands and encourage projects based on circular economy processes. Currently, SBP has eight partners ranging from logistics companies to label and hang tag manufacturers.

Albini credited the brands featured on SBP for their support and feedback, which has helped the company improve its services and algorithm. Labels that decide to perform an assessment via SBP now have access to additional tools available in their member areas on the site after completing an even more precise survey. This allows the SBP team to collect more detailed information and provide a more comprehensive picture of their level of sustainability to users.

The assessment now encompasses five macro areas, ranging from value chain, corporate and community sustainability to traceability and transparency, as well as economics. These are in addition to the previous criteria which also included the number of international certifications achieved by each company, in addition to details on production and distribution.

Asked about other potential implementations, Albini said “it would be interesting to develop partnerships with other start-ups more specialized in measuring the carbon footprint” of individual products made by brands. “This would be useful to make labels more aware of their impact on the environment and then together understand how to improve their processes and reduce their emissions,” he noted.

To further help brands and consumers navigate the sustainable world, SBP recently launched its SBP / Magazine editorial section online. This offers a series of advice and information for labels wishing to improve their performance through dedicated content, which includes interviews with emerging designers, supplier profiles guaranteeing eco-responsible practices and reports on new partnerships in the world of sustainable fashion.

Founded in 2019 by Albini and Claudio Delunas, Idee Brand Platform is an integrated services company that supports international fashion and designer brands in the development of merchandising and commercial strategies.

Spin-off of Idee Partners – which develops and produces leather goods and shoes – Idee Brand Platform also operates the Tora Tora showroom for emerging brands and which has physical units in Milan, Paris and Tokyo, as well as a digital counterpart.