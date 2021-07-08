Kim Kardashian Cherry Dress: See her outfits from Italy here





ICYMI, Kim Kardashian is currently on vacation in Italy and has packed some cute, bold dresses for her time abroad. Her recent successes include the white cutout lace midi dress she wore on a day trip to the Vatican and the corseted turtle print mini she wore to dinner with her friends. But, Kim Kardashian’s cherry print dress has to be my favorite look of the whole trip and that’s because she paired it with a trucker hat. Iconic, TBH. Kendall could be the real model in the Kardashian-Jenner family, but her stepsister really is the master when it comes to looking amazing in street style photos. While Kardashian wore the fun John Galliano dress a few days ago, she just posted a bunch of photos in her social media feeds and I love them all. I mean, was the fashion (and beauty!) Mogul really wearing something if it wasn’t flaunted on the gram?The answer is no. She captioned her tweet with a simple cherry emoji. In addition to the dress, she completed the ensemble with a pair of brown strappy stilettos. Although this set is by no means casual (the dizzying heels!The micro-mini hem!) Kardashian has proven that she can dress from time to time. I mean, when was the last time we saw her in something as understated as a trucker hat?Plus, her pick even has a freakin ‘marijuana leaf on the front! This, my friends, is not an accessory that I could have foreseen. Kardashian is by no means the first celebrity to wear a trucker cap in recent months. Menswear-inspired styling is totally trending right now and celebrities like the Hadid sisters and Queen Rihanna (!) Both consider themselves super fans. It also makes sense that Kimmy is embracing a trend inspired by the early years these days. Her pal Paris Hilton was one of the people who made trucker hats famous in the first place, after all! Wearing a bold outfit or two isn’t new to Kardashian.She has been pushing the boundaries of fashion for as long as she has been in the public eye! This is the same woman who has worn full latex looks on more than one occasion, after all. But her Italian wardrobe is on a whole new level, even for her. I mean you ain’t supposed to do as much as strip your nude shoulders during a visit to the Vatican,so I’m honestly shocked that she gets away with wearing a lace piece that doesn’t have a but of them cutouts in her lower abdomen (although she reported covering herself up when it was time to enter sacred space). If the mother of four tries to reinvent herself and reinvent her style after her now well-documented separation from rapper Kanye West, she definitely excels at it. Her most recent outfits signal a return to the sexy glamor of haute couture after so many years of opting for minimalist silhouettes and neutral colourways. In Rome, Kim plays with prints! And the trucker caps. While I thought she looked amazing in those Yeezy years, honestly I missed that classic Kim vibe so much. Here’s to refresh her Instagram feed so I never miss another glamorous post.

