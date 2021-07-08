KNC Beauty launches skincare collection with fashion brand BAPE





Natural indie beauty brand KNC Beauty launched a limited edition collection with a popular streetwear brand, A monkey in the bath (BAPE) . KNC Beauty x A Bathing Ape is an assortment of beauty items and clothing that honors streetwear enthusiasts who care as much about their skin as they care about their style. “This collaboration is a dream come true as I have been at the helm of BAPE for over 15 years,” said KNC Beauty founder Kristen Noel Crawley. “BAPE has always been an inspiration to me since our first KNC Beauty launch with a BAPE-inspired camouflage print. Being able to use this iconic design and apply it to the ethics of KNC Beauty has been a wonderfully enriching experience for me. In ensuring that partnerships are aligned with the brand, A Bathing Ape saw the work being done by KNC Beauty and was excited to work together to reach an untapped demographic of streetwear lovers. “The KNC Beauty x A Bathing Ape collaboration has been a joy to produce,” says Kevin Le, Head of Brand Partnerships for A Bathing Ape. “We love the cool and effortless vibe that KNC Beauty offers and want to show our supporters that beauty and fashion can go hand in hand.” The new KNC x BAPE collection includes: Supa BAPE Balm: The classic balm in a new limited edition look. Formulated with Moringa, Kukui Oil, Kokum and Shea Butter to hydrate and hydrate.

Supa All-U-Need Scrub Set: A curated set including a dreamy lip scrub and exclusive BAPE Head scrub brush. Exfoliate, prepare, detoxify and nourish your lips with sunflower oil and shea butter.

Pack of 5 lip masks: collagen, rose flower oil, vitamin E and bitter cherry extract unite for a plump and “super” hydrated pout.

Amenity A1 Pouch: Keep all your KNC favorites in one place with this portable canvas travel kit designed with the exclusive KNC x BAPE camouflage print.

“No Pics Please” Mask: This face mask allows for a bit of anonymity while remaining safe during social distancing practices.

KNC x BAPE Hoodie: The famous streetwear flare BAPE meets the special touch of KNC, available in black and pink.

KNC x BAPE Cropped T-Shirt: A classic cropped t-shirt in the pink KNC Beauty camo print. The KNC Beauty x A Bathing Ape limited edition collection will be available from July 10, 2021. Clothing and cosmetics will be available at BAPE Store US, online, and RSVP GALLERY. BAPE Store Bangkok and BAPE Store London will only sell clothes.

