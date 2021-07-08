Maternity wedding dresses are a hit in Japan as ceremonies are pushed back amid crisis



A woman, right, wears a maternity wedding dress in a way her body shape should be when she gets married, in the Nakamura district of Nagoya on June 21, 2021 (Mainichi / Sanami Kato)

NAGOYA – As some women have conceived or are trying to get pregnant after their wedding ceremonies were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, more people are apparently seeing pregnant brides in a positive light, and stores from Maternity wedding dresses receive a flood of inquiries.

According to estimates from the Tokyo-based Bridal Institutional Association, around 270,000 couples have postponed or canceled their wedding ceremonies in fiscal year 2020. It is estimated that in May 2021, the economic loss to the bridal industry has exceeded some 1 trillion. yen (roughly $ 9 billion) amid the pandemic. Although apparently the industry is now on a recovery path, it is still in a difficult situation.

In late June, a woman from Mizuho, ​​Gifu Prefecture, attended an event hosted by Jadee Co. – a business selling only maternity wedding dresses based in the capital’s Shibuya district – to try on wedding dresses in a hotel room in central Japan. Nagoya city. The 32-year-old, who is now six months pregnant, submitted a marriage proposal in the summer of 2020, but learned she was pregnant as she searched for the right time to hold her wedding ceremony in the middle of the crisis.

One of the concerns of these pregnant women is dress; if there is one that suits their morphology and if there is a variety to choose from. Tokyo-based Recruit Co., publisher of Zexy, a wedding news magazine, says readers each year express concerns such as, “I don’t know if I’ll find a dress that suits me and that suits me ”and,“ Are there instances where the shape of the body changes and you cannot adjust to it?

At the event, Juri Hanatani, 58, leading Jadee, predicted the woman’s body shape on the day of her wedding ceremony based on information such as her height, weight and history of ‘exercise. Hanatani asked the woman to wear the dresses with towels and cotton inside a special underwear, and checked the fit and comfort with the enlarged belly part. The woman tried on a total of eight wedding dresses and said cheerfully, “They are so fine. I didn’t feel any pain.”

The woman is a wedding planner and said she has seen many pregnant brides. “I sometimes felt their dresses were a bit big, but I thought that was how they were meant to be.” According to Hanatani, when a pregnant woman wears an ordinary dress that is not exclusively intended for maternity, the chest and other parts may become too loose because the dress is designed to fit the size of the belly.

Jadee’s dresses are designed in such a way that the stomach area is elastic and they have a high waist, which reduces the load on the female body while having a proper fit and a gorgeous look.

Since the beginning of this year, Jadee has received more and more requests such as “I got pregnant after our wedding ceremony was postponed. Since I will not be able to fit into the dress I have already chosen, then -I change it to a dress you have? ” Another person asked, “We are planning to have a wedding ceremony, but we are trying to design now. Are there dresses that will work even if I get pregnant?

Hanatani pointed out, “In this situation where wedding ceremonies are postponed, it seems that more and more people view marriage with a pregnant bride in a positive way.” So far, many have chosen structured dresses to hide the tummy, but in the midst of the crisis, the percentage of brides choosing dresses that show off their tummies has apparently increased.

The company’s sales, which had been nil for a few months amid the coronavirus pandemic, roughly doubled in May compared to the same period two years ago. It appears that Jadee is also increasing demand by hosting events to try out her products in various regions, including Osaka Prefecture and Hokkaido, and using social media to spread information.

Hanatani pointed out, “Even if you get pregnant, there are dresses that will fit you. We want you to have a wedding ceremony in the most beautiful dress at all times.”

(Japanese original by Sanami Kato, Nagoya News Center)