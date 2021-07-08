Fashion
Is it summer for men’s tank tops?
It is in shape Until the summer of men’s fashion skin. During a presentation on a men’s catwalk in Europe last month, Fendi showed off a cropped belly button top, and Prada barely sent a shirtless model in shorts. Outside of the ever-dramatic realm of haute couture, everyday, uncoded young men are also waving their skins. The 5-inch thigh-high crotch shorts, a style persisted by TikTok users, are still commonplace on city trips. And this summer, the men’s skinny tank top, a longtime staple in the men’s wardrobe, is soaring with new vitality.
Saisan Geese Daswani, who analyzes fashion and beauty trends at London’s trend forecasting agency Stylus, said: For years, avant-garde designers like Riccardo Tisci and Rick Owens at Burberry have created body-friendly tanks, but said the current tank assault is a basic movement. It was. During the blockade, she said, many men were able to try out their style “more carefully” from the comfort of their homes. It gave me the confidence to try on bold clothes like a bicep tank top. Returning to their regular lives this summer, these sudden risk-takers join a cohort of men who are already happy to show their shoulders.
In addition to the current appeal of longshoremen, there is what Clinton Chan, 33-year-old engineer from Vancouver, has called the “vanity side.” For men who spent all the inactive moments of their forties pulling off push-ups and bicep curls, tank tops show the results of their work. It’s no wonder that almost every tank top fan I’ve spoken to has taken enough time to exercise. An extreme example of this muscle flexing can be found in the latest box office hit of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, “F9”. Beef cake Domutlet (played by Vin Diesel) wears a lot of sleeveless shirts to show off his upper arms. Christmas ham size.
A more understated type is to layer a thin, featherweight tank top under a camping shirt or sports coat. Mr. Chan said that in order to wear a tank top solo, you have to consider not only the physique but also the hair. This is another reason to treat the tank as a well-explained basecoat, with the advantage of being much lighter in summer. Than a standard t-shirt.
Joseph Korao, 32, who works at a family-run restaurant in Little Falls, NJ, talks about his grandfather, who often wore a tank top under a knitted polo shirt, like Martin Scorsese’s 1995 film “Casino” Swank Extra. I’m thinking about it. Inspired by a well-dressed elder, Mr. Corao now frequently wears a tank top, so it’s “like a second skin”. He even recently played sports in Manhattan in a navy suit for a day.
