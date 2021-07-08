Make to welcome the First Faire Fashion Week – WWD





Faire, an online wholesale marketplace that connects independent retailers and manufacturers, will host its first Faire Fashion Week, a clothing and footwear pre-order event, virtually from August 30 to September 3. Brands will be able to show off their designs for the coming seasons to the global Faire community of 200,000 independent retailers. In February, Faire launched a pre-order marketplace for clothing, footwear and accessories brands. Since then, Faire has seen pre-order demand increase 10 times, helping brands to triple their pre-order sales. Faire’s clothing category now represents 2,500 emerging and established clothing and footwear brands from more than 80 countries. Among these are Just Black Denim, PX Clothing and Amy Byer. Among the features of Faire Fashion Week, Faire will fund 20% off every time a retailer pre-orders $ 1,000 or more from a brand during the event, making it easier for retailers to try new ones. styles without risk. Doing will also offer increased term limits ensuring that no payment is required up front, helping retailers secure styles while managing their inventory cash flow. Retailers can test new styles in store and return what doesn’t sell, free of charge. Participation is free for traders. Faire has developed into the European market and has experienced rapid growth there. Last month, Faire said it raised $ 260 million in its latest round of funding led by Sequoia Capital. With that funding, Faire is now valued at $ 7 billion, almost triple its previous valuation of $ 2.5 billion disclosed more than six months ago. FOR MORE STORIES: Faire Marketplace offers retailers a digital lounge Faire develops calculator to measure impact of coronavirus for stores

