The Fashion Week Fall 2021 shows in pictures, from Dior to Chanel





Couture season is upon us, bringing with it a plethora of handmade dresses, coats, suits and more. It might not produce the easiest clothes to wear, but it is arguably the most exquisite of all Fashion Weeks. While some people shop at salons, others are just in awe, inspired by the cutting edge trends and innovative designs on display. Every intricate creation that you see floating on the track is truly one of a kind. For the fall-winter 2021-2022 season, the designers have opted for fantasy, structure and daring. Dior showed off tweed coats, mesh tops and ball skirts, while Chanel showcased tiered ruffles, woven flowers and feathers. Balenciaga made their first entry into the couture scene, although one could argue that their ready-to-wear has long bypassed the category on its own. And Schiaparelli launched shoes that looked like golden feet while Giambattista Valli paraded tulle tailoring for every princess fancy. And while the fashion itself is memorable enough, you can’t ignore the theatrical nature of every event. Dior was staged at the Rodin Museum in Paris, where Maria Grazia Chiuri called on artist Eva Jospin to create a silk bedroom, covering the walls with prints. Chanel introduced their traditional bride in the final, including a bouquet toss taken by In the style editor-in-chief Laura Brown. Coming up, find the best moments of Couture Fashion Week for fall / winter 2021-2022. Inspiration awaits you. Dior Courtesy of Dior Staged at the Rodin Museum in Paris, Maria Grazia Chiuri called on artist Eva Jospin to create the Silk Room, covering the walls of the austere room with prints. Chiuri used a plethora of fabrics, perhaps to evoke the notion of the world returning to a more tactile feel, as opposed to virtual. The collection itself included tweeds, sheer silks, knits and buckles. Schiaparelli Courtesy of Schiaparelli The Schiaparellis collection was a true artistic vision, with everything from life-size roses to metallic clouds constructed of silk, leather and more. The silhouettes were exaggerated and the adornments were used with reckless abandon even in the shoes, which were all gold-tipped (literally). Is this the haute couture version of flip flops? Questions that need answers. Inventive shoes aside, looking at the latest Schiaparelli collection is like standing in a museum and contemplating a new work of art both individually and in its entirety. Chanel Kristy Sparow / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images This season’s couture collection for the house of Chanel draws heavily on the costumes that Coco herself wore to parties in the 1930s. Think bustles, crinolines and bolder silhouettes. As such, almost every look was overdone in some way, whether through tiered ruffles, oversized shoulders, and more. In a collection made up of a mixed selection of colorful tweeds, woven flowers and feathers, Chanel is certainly showing the world how to dress for the parties you want. want to, while hopefully you are definitely getting out of quarantine. Giambattista Valli Giambattista Valli Valli was a series of tulle confections that fascinated both individually and collectively. AT Vogue, explained the designer, The past is very heavy and the future is very uncertain, so it’s about being open and free, adding, You make no exceptions. There were minis and maxis; silk fluttering in the wind and layers of cut tulle that held their shape as if sprayed with lacquer. And, when it comes to hair, the steering was the bigger, the better, with many models walking the catwalk with a curly bun of cotton candy pink locks that matched their dresses perfectly. Balenciaga Courtesy of Balenciaga This couture collection was a first for Balenciaga, as creative director Demna Gvasalia presented the design house’s first fashion show. To be fair, much of his career has been spent on ready-to-wear collections designed and shaped almost like couture. But for her official first place on the Couture calendar, Gvasalia put her own modern twist on everything. Made up largely of black suits for the first half of the 63 looks, these later pieces included oversized silk coats, capes and dresses. In addition, in a space largely dominated, if not exclusive, by feminine looks, the very first Balenciagas couture collection was designed for both men and women.

