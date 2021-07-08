Fashion
Tops, dresses and sets you can wear to the beach or brunch
Have you ever prepared for a day at the beach and realized you were missing something? You put on your swimsuits, packed a bag with sunscreen, snacks, a book and a speaker, and your flip flops were waiting at the door. But did you have something to wear over your swimsuit?
It might seem a bit spoiled having to buy a blanket to wear only for your car’s ride to the beach (and back a few hours later). That’s why we love owning pieces that can serve as both a cover-up and a chic casual outfit, something we can wear for both the beach and brunch. Want to see some examples? We got you!
Tops
1.ThisCUPSHE tank is simply adorable with its crochet knit and tassel border. Wear it over your bikini top or maybe over a bandeau bra!
2.For a cooler day at the beach, try this long sleeve shirtThe crown of the purple tree. We could also see it with jeans in the fall!
3.This flirtTop WDIRARA has a tie knot in the front and a plunging V. Wear with bikini bottoms, faux leather leggings or a skirt!
4.Were in love with the flowing features of this bohoTop Caitefaso!
5.ThisLovers + Friends Kennedy Tops halter necktie, fitted fabric and cropped silhouette and so cute for all kinds of summer fun!
6.Strapless bikini top? Go also strapless with this 100% cotton Eberjey crop top!
7.Hit the beach and the boardwalk like all your favorite celebrities in oneBikinis Frankie High!
Dresses
8.We love the beautiful colors and relaxed fit of this fan favoriteUrban Coco Dress!
9.It’s hard to go wrong with a tie-dye dress no matter what the summer occasion is, but thisAlcea Rosea a really takes the cake with her braided suspenders!
ten.This bustierElan dress from Nordstrom has an adorable tropical design, a ruffle hem and a flattering cinched waist!
11.Okay, this caftan styleBsubseach wrap dress is a serious stunner! Wear it with sandals, sneakers or even stilettos!
12. The flowing chiffon skirt part of this Lrady dress definitely deserves a photoshoot on the beach, or while you wait for your brunch meal!
13. Yes, this hook CUPSHE dress is very sheer, but if you want to wear it to eat or somewhere else, just put on a sturdy mini dress or slip underneath!
14.Similar to the dress just above, this totally transparent polka dotfloern dress just needs a solid midi dress underneath to wear them off the beach. You can also opt for a unitard style romper!
High and low sets
15.ThisVerdusa top and skirt set is effortlessly beautiful and deserves to be worn over and over again!
16.Keep things super comfy in this lightweight knitjust quella tank top and shorts set!
17.This flowing and flowing two-pieceFANCYINN set immediately ended up in our basket. The high slits on the pants are so good for hot days!
18.The bright and beautiful colors of thiskorssyee top and shorts set will make you stand out as the star that you are!
19. This tied top and ruffled shortsSweatyRocks set is so fun and charming, and we love that the suspenders are adjustable!
20.When we first spotted thisVakkest top and maxi skirt set our first thought was that even Cinderella would be jealous. The price is amazing too!
21. How about something more adjusted? ThisSheIn tube top and skirt set will turn heads!
