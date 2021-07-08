After impressive NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Max Abmas retires from NBA Draft and will stay at Oral Roberts





Oral Roberts goaltender Max Abmas is retiring from the NBA Draft and returning to school for his junior season. In a statement on Instagram Wednesday night, Abmas called the project process a “great learning experience,” but said he ultimately decided to go back to school. “ORU, I am blessed to have the opportunity to come back with my team in front of the best fans in the country!” he wrote. NBA ESPN 100 prospect Abmas, No. 48 prospect, was named Summit League Player of the Year after dominating NCAA Division I with 24.5 points per game in 19-year-old sophomore . Abmas scored 80 points in three NCAA tournament games against Ohio State, Florida and Arkansas to lead Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16, significantly elevating his position in the eyes of NBA talent assessors. Abmas didn’t have a good performance at the NBA combine in Chicago, posting just 12 points and 3 assists while shooting 3 for 18 from the field in 46 minutes of action, which was probably a factor in his decision to return to Oral Roberts. . He will likely be a priority prospect for NBA makers to assess next season as the screening schedule returns to normal. 2 Related Oral Roberts is set to host Oklahoma State next season and play an away game against TCU, giving Abmas the opportunity to appear against the Big 12 competition. Despite his lack of stature, measuring less than 6 feet at the combine, Abmas has an intriguing combination of shot, speed, feel for the game, and unperturbed demeanor. Scoring almost four 3 points per game while converting 43% of his attempts, Abmas’ ability to pull off the dribble immediately after crossing half the pitch made him one of the most entertaining and difficult players to defend in the college game. After playing mostly off the ball in first year, Abmas successfully transitioned to playmaker in second year, showing a polished ball handling ability with exceptional vision of the pitch and creativity shifting pick-and-speed speeds. -rolls, drawing some comparisons to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young with his style of play.

