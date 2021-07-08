‘Shark Tank’ winning Buttercloth to expand to men’s underwear – WWD





The past few years have been a whirlwind for Danh Tran, the founder of Buttercloth. In 2017, the Vietnamese immigrant and California resident came up with the idea of ​​creating a dress shirt as comfortable as a t-shirt. He brought the concept to “Shark Tank” in 2018, where his idea caught the attention of Canadian businessman and entrepreneur Robert Herjavec, who invested $ 250,000 in Buttercloth in return for a minority stake. Tran said that before appearing on the show he sold around 100 shirts a day, but that number jumped to 2,000 a day after the show, allowing him to leave his home for a real office and open a warehouse. Last year, Tran, who calls himself inventor and designer, created a new fabric called Icy Cotton, a patented process in which long-staple cotton is infused with organic mint fibers to instantly feel cool. The fabric was a hit and today 50 to 70 percent of Buttercloth shirts, depending on the season, are created from glossy cotton. The fabric is used in button down shirts, polo shirts and T-shirts. Now Tran takes this fabric and uses it to toss some underwear. “We had so much success in our first year with the Icy Cotton shirts that I thought about what else we could do with this fabric,” he said. “After thinking for a long time about the essentials of men’s clothing that could be dramatically improved, I realized that the underwear was the perfect fit. “ The underwear will launch today and are available in a white or black trunk. It’s six-way stretch, moisture wicking, a soft waistband that won’t roll, is antibacterial, and 20 times more breathable than polyester. After more than 10 washes, the refreshing effect is still maintained at 91%, according to the brand, and its marketing argument is: “The coolest underwear in the world”. Tran said the underwear will cost $ 32 a pair and will be sold on Buttercloth’s e-commerce site. It will be available in sizes ranging from Small to 3X and will have a five or six inch inseam. Tran said he plans to promote the underwear launch by making an explosion of emails and working with influencers and bloggers. Herjavec is also seen as an asset to the brand due to his presence on television and his commitment to growing the brand. He called Buttercloth “the first real breakthrough in wearable technology that I have seen in a long time” because it offers “incredible fabric technology combined with incredible design – two things that have made Buttercloth a great investment.” Tran said he hopes to expand the underwear offering this fall by adding a range of colors. Beyond that, he is already studying other categories where Icy Cotton technology can be applied. This will include linens as well as women’s clothing. “He has a lot of potential,” he said. Beyond underwear, Tran said he plans to expand Buttercloth to women’s shirts next year, as well as men’s denim.

