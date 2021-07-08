Launch the first World Fashion Week





Following the success of its winter and summer virtual markets, Faire will launch its very first Make Fashion Week from August 30 to September 3. At the show, clothing and footwear brands will showcase their latest designs for the coming seasons to the global Doing community of 200,000 independent retailers. “AT Winter Market in february we launched a new pre-order market, exclusively for clothing, footwear and accessories brands, ”the Faire team wrote on the company’s official blog. “After seeing a 10-fold increase in pre-order demand on Faire over the past year, we are delighted to announce our very first dedicated clothing and footwear pre-order event. The event… will provide the best-in-class pre-order supply. Show Highlights The highlights of Faire Fashion Week include many special benefits for retailers, including: 2,500 emerging and established clothing and footwear brands. Retailers will be able to purchase new ranges from Denim just black, PX Clothing, Amy byer, and more brands from over 80 countries, all in one place.

20% off every time a retailer pre-orders $ 1,000 or more from a brand at the event, making it easier for retailers to try new styles risk-free.

Increased term limits ensuring that no payment is required up front. This will help retailers confidently secure the best emerging styles while managing their inventory cash flow. Retailers can test styles in store and return what doesn’t sell, free of charge. Participation is free for traders. To register for the event, RSVP here.

Alex Herring graduated from Elon University with a degree in Communication. Her strong background in multimedia storytelling helps her deliver engaging content through Decorative gifts and accessories‘Multiple channels, from hosting showroom tours on Facebook Live to writing feature articles for the 102-year-old publication.

