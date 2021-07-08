Victorias Secret hangs up his famous wings

For over 25 years, Victorias Secret has embraced female sexuality with its trendy push-up bras and outrageous teddy bears. The lingerie mogul launched the careers of some of the most iconic models of all time, including Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks and Gigi Hadid.

Now, Victorias Secret has traded in his angel wings and dazzling fantasy bras for the VS collective.

From Victoria’s Secret website, the VS Collective uses extraordinary partners, with their unique backgrounds, interests and passions to create groundbreaking product collections and rally support for women’s causes.

The new campaign has recruited spokespersons including actress Priyanka Chopra, professional footballer Megan Rapinoe and body lawyer Paloma Elsesser in an effort to celebrate realistic body standards.

The news was met with skepticism due to the brand’s controversial marketing strategies over the years and its decision to announce the VS collective during Pride Month, which the brand has not historically recognized or celebrated.

Failure to apologize for cultural appropriation in his fashion shows to ignore the complaints of sexual harassment employees at the corporate level, it seems that the public’s patience with Victorias Secret is waning.

Rising lingerie brands like Rihannas Savage X Fenty connected with the same women who felt alienated and underrated by Victorias Secret. This, coupled with the financial blow that the company took on last year, has left many wondering if this rebranding was a calculated and last-resort effort to save the company.

History of the fashion show

In 1977, Roy Raymond, the founder of Victorias Secret, once felt embarrassed about trying to buy special outfits for his wife at home. His solution was to create a masculine space while using women and lingerie as a commodity, call it Victorias Secret because of its English-inspired boudoir decor.

For generations, the brand, developed by Raymond and other male colleagues like Ed Razek and Les Wexner, stocked and outsourced dozens of runway models to create a model of what they considered the ideal woman.

Victorias Secret has come under fire not only for perpetuating an unrealistic standard of beauty, but also for aggressively directing this harmful message to young women through their notoriously small size system. PINK, another line of Victorias Secret lingerie and clothing, is aimed at a younger audience.

The company’s first and only plus-size model, Barbara Palvin, walked the runway twice before becoming an Angel in 2019. Palvin is 5 feet 9 inches tall and is said to weigh. 120 pounds.

Prior to that, Victorias Secret presented their Bodysuit lingerie collection in 2014, which seemed like a step in the right direction towards inclusivity.

Perfect Body Campaign

the Perfect body followed, which was originally aimed at promoting the new Body lingerie collection at Victorias Secret as well as a bra guaranteed to fit every body type.

There was little variety in the models, all of which were recruited by Ed Razek, the marketing director of L Brands until his resignation in 2019. The campaigns’ promotional material implied that the only desirable body was that of a model. with fair skin.

The backlash on social media has been overwhelming and, according to ABC News, several petitions in several countries demanded that the company take responsibility for the unhealthy and damaging message their wording The Perfect Body sends to society about women’s bodies and how they should be judged.

A petition circulating in the UK received 16,000 signatures and generated enough social pressure for the company to change the campaign slogan from The Perfect Body to A Body for Everybody.

Despite the name change, the campaign poster still featured the same 10 thin, white, or racially ambiguous models as the original poster. Victorias Secret has never issued a public statement or apology regarding this controversy.

Kiley Inabnit, a sophomore AU student majoring in elementary education and creative media, worked at a Victorias Secret retail store for three months. Inabnit said she felt uncomfortable working for a brand that is not fit for sizes.

I wear a large one and could barely fit into their extra large, Inabnit said. I think that [Victorias Secret] makes women believe that they have to wear expensive and pretty things to impress their men, which is not true.

Employees and harassment

Since 1995, the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been one of the most anticipated television events. The publications are working tirelessly to bring the Victorias Secret Angels on their own magazine covers and fashion campaigns.

Ed Razek, the man behind the fashion shows and the selection of his models, was one of many male executives accused of standardize the corporate eating disorder culture through blackmail and sexual harassment.

Razek resigned his post in 2019 after opposing the possible inclusion of transgender models, which received a low rating from the public. In one interview with Vogue less than a year before his resignation, Razek made his position clear on expanding the brand’s inclusiveness.

He said there shouldn’t be any transgender models in the fashion show because the show is supposed to be a fantasy.

Many employees all women, including several models have arisen since Razeks’ resignation, drawing attention to decades of behavior that has gone unnoticed and unnoticed. According to the New York Times, Razek harassed the models, threatening the careers of those who refused to sleep with him.

Casey Crowe Taylor, who worked in the public relations department of Victorias Secrets for several years, expressed unease with the normalization of this behavior in the corporate culture.

This abuse was simply mocked and accepted as normal. It was almost like brainwashing, Taylor told The New York Times. And anyone who tried to do anything about it wasn’t just being ignored. They were punished.

The lack of accountability to executives did not stop at the corporate level. Many former retail workers said they were treated worse than their slimmer co-workers.

The workers were very tense and thought they were better than everyone else, Inabnit said. I felt highly judged for my appearance.

Racism and cultural appropriation

In addition to complaints about the limited scope of corporate representation and its effects, Victorias Secret has been criticized for racism and cultural appropriation.

While the company has shown no interest in portraying the average body type, it has also fallen into the habit of pitching white or racially ambiguous role models.

the Wild things segment of the 2010 Victorias Secret Fashion Show featured more women of color than any other part of the show, and nearly every model was seen strutting the catwalk in pagnes, sarongs, tribal brands, generic animal print and print bras. animal wings.

The exotic traveler and Nomadic adventures segments of the 2014 and 2017 fashion shows faced backlash for repeatedly sending models to the catwalk with native headdresses, feathers, tribal prints and generic bead accessories.

During the Road ahead Segment of the 2016 show, Lais Ribero and several other non-Asian models, including Kendall Jenner and Adriana Lima, were seen sporting kimonos, hair sticks, fans and other stereotypical Asian clothing.

The verdict

After a troubling story, the public is questioning whether this year’s rebranding will be enough to keep Victorias Secret afloat in the face of an ever-changing lingerie market. The company has recruited spokespersons and ambassadors from all walks of life, but the brand’s previous public statements and lack of accountability have left many people skeptical.

A Twitter user called out the brand’s products overpriced and exclusive garbage, while another said she felt too big to shop there since college.

I haven’t purchased a single VS product since I was in 6th grade. I sized out of their available bra options at the time and never even bothered to step foot in any of their over-the-top stores afterwards, the user said.

Instead of bridging the gap, this rebranding further alienated three groups: women who never supported Victorias Secret, women who left the company, and male consumers.