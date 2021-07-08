TikTok’s Young Men’s Style Advice





TikTok is an insatiable platform, and men’s fashion content abounds, much of it entry-level: style tutorials, product recommendations, video listings, and endless and endless amounts of fit photos, or shaped videos, or videos of shaped photos. There are established models, and models, like Wisdom Kaye (@ wisdm8), which started by posting to TikTok. This niche of creators, however, shares its own interests and its own language. They mock each other good-naturedly, mocking signature shticks. They regularly roll their eyes on certain items of clothing, such as the Comme des Garons Play (Heart shoe bad) logo sneakers. They debate the ethics of replica sneakers, or if you can ever wear an open jacket. Sometimes they unearth an improbable hero outfit: Wrangler Wrancher dress jeans, Chef Cookman pants, an empty tote bag. Every now and then, using the apps’ duo feature, a whole chain of men will try out the same outfit fit sometimes sincerely (adding a tote bag to a look), sometimes ironically (wearing a tank top and simple pants). Many of these designers have also built an impromptu community from the app: Mr. Martinez started a group chat on Instagram that now includes Mr. Boutilier, Mr. Bolduc, and a dozen other TikTok fashion designers. The scene also has a native podcast, A pair of Kings, which regularly presents the main players. Mr Martinez recently posted a video of him slapping one of Mr Boutiliers’ stickers on a Fairfax Avenue storefront in Los Angeles, a gesture of goodwill across the country. This microscene is small and still throbs under the radar of most of the big fashion companies. It’s only in the past few weeks that some members have received free branded products, a familiar benchmark for influencer influence. But TikTok is still widely regarded as an app for teens, and many established businesses, deaf to internal rhythms and psychic jokes, are still struggling to figure out how to present themselves in it. (The clumsy Ssense TIC Tac is a running joke among these fashion TikTokers.) And many of these designers yearn for something nobler and less free than sheer attention and scale.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/08/style/the-young-mens-style-council-of-tiktok.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

