This flattering M&S floral midi dress is selling fast





Dress of the day: This floral ruffle midi dress from M&S. With so many shiny dresses out there right now, the choice can seem overwhelming, which is why we're here to highlight all the best buys as quickly as possible, so you don't miss a thing. There aren't any overly padded rails to wade through here, nor a myriad of offerings to wade through – just a dress, handpicked by us, to add to your wardrobe this week – and, in fact, the whole thing. summer. The first choice today is the Ruffled floral midi dress of Mark & ​​Spencer – Here's why: Why we rate it: Flowers? Check. Ruffle details? Check. A comfortable fit? Check. What not to like about this midi dress, especially since the size is fitted with a gathered panel for a flattering silhouette? The airy V-neck keeps you cool, while the button closure and ventilated blouse sleeves add a final feminine touch. Available in two bright colors, a pistachio green and a hot pink, that's just the summery feel our wardrobe needs. More it's an affordable 39.50 – so will not break the bank. What the critics are saying: "I haven't worn it yet but I like it a lot, I love the midi length."

“Nice fit, comfortable and easy to wear. Requires little maintenance, ie washing and ironing.”

“I bought this dress in normal length and although it looks good on me, I thought the longer length was more fashionable. I love the unusual color for a sundress. Good fit. I love it. . “

“I bought this dress in green as it would suit my skin tone. I’m 5’8” and quite slim and it fits like a glove, although much longer than I would prefer (knee length would have been perfect) . I love the cinched waistband, very flattering. Hardware not quite to my liking but at least it won’t crash. He washed well too. I am very glad I bought and would recommend it to taller women. “

"Bought this online with another dress. The color is lovely but it was just a little too long for me." Buy it: Ruffled floral midi dress | 39.50 by Marks & Spencer

