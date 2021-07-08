Megan Fox BBMA’s 2021 dress could have been different





“I was like I wasn’t ready to wear this.” In a recent interview with In the style, Fox explained that she chose her outfit after returning from an ayahuasca trip to the jungles of Costa Rica with Machine Gun Kelly. My stylist was like, we want you to wear this, and I was like, I was just talking to God in the jungle. I’m not ready to wear this, ”she admitted. But thanks to a few treats she brought back from her trip, Fox was able to wear the dress her stylist wanted. Fuck it I’m just going to have Peruvian tobacco, she remembered saying. I’ll wear this thing. When the couple walked the red carpet, all eyes were on them. Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

He’s dating that shirtless Jim Morrison, wild Balmain, super rock star, whatever he’s wearing, Fox remembers. Emma Mcintyre / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He pulls out that giant blunt-like ass (it’s not; it’s Peruvian tobacco) and smokes it, then blows it all over me to clean me, she recalls. People must have been like, these fucking people are psychopaths. Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On the contrary. All the attention was focused on the outfits of Fox and MGK. The Drunk Face singer even painted his tongue black to match his rock star look. Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

They might not have known it at the time, but their outfits are definitely considered one of their best looks in history. Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

